A child dies hit by a car in Montreal

| July 22, 2020 | News | No Comments

Investigators from the SPVM have been on the spot to know the circumstances of the tragic accident.

22 July 2020 20: 32

Audrey Ruel-Manseau

The Press

An eight year old child is dead after being struck by a car Wednesday afternoon in Montreal. A motorist stopped at a compulsory stop, and resuming her way, she struck a child who was crossing the intersection in front of it.

The accident occurred at about 16 h, on the rue Saint-Ambroise, at the intersection of the rue du Square Sir George Étienne Cartier, in the borough of Sud-Ouest, Montréal. A 911 call has been made for a child struck by a car at the end of the park Gédéon-de-Catalunya.

“On arrival, police locate on the ground a child of eight years old, injured at the bottom of the body. He is conscious and transported to a hospital. Unfortunately, he died of his injuries, ” confirmed the officer Caroline Chèvrefils, a spokesperson for the Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM).

Le Soleil

