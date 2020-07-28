A child dies in a fire suspected to Montreal
The canadian Press
MONTREAL – A young girl aged 12 has died after being found unconscious in the basement of a house during a fire, in the borough of LaSalle, Montreal.
She had been transported to the hospital in a critical condition, after failed resuscitation by the fire department. His death was recorded in the hospital.
The fire began in the basement where the girl of 12 years. To the first floor, there was a young woman who is 18 years old and a child between the age of 10 years.
According to Urgences-santé, the father was also in the house. The man, the young woman of 18 years and the 10 year old child were overcome by smoke and transported to the hospital as a precautionary measure.
The mother arrived later on the scene, in a state of shock, said Steve Fiset, a spokesman for Urgences-santé.
It’s Tuesday around 9: 30 that the Service de sécurité incendie de Montréal has requested the assistance of the Service de police de la ville de Montréal (SPVM) on the scene of the fire in a house located on the street Marroni, near the rue Saint-Patrick.
The cause of the fire is still unknown, and the investigation has been transferred to the section of the arson of the SPVM, said the spokesperson for the SPVM, Caroline Chèvrefils.
According to Jean-François Larente, section head of the Service de sécurité incendie de Montréal, “everything leads us to believe that there was no smoke alarm which was in operation at the time of the arrival of the fire department”.
“(The firefighters) weren’t the alarm. It has found a floor, we can’t say if it was functional,” said Larente.
The fire was brought under control relatively quickly in the morning, but the house was heavily damaged. Residents will not be able to move back in for the moment.