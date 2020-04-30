A child dies in Charlesbourg
29 April 2020 21h36
Updated at 22h03
Valérie Marcoux
The Sun
Wednesday, to 19: 10, a report about a child dying has led the Quebec city police (SPVQ) to intervene in a residence of the sector of the rue de Perpignan, avenue Trudelle in Charlesbourg.
The police and paramedics quickly took charge of the child. “The child has been transferred to a hospital where his death has unfortunately been found,” informs David Pelletier, publicist for the SPVQ.
The investigators of the serious crimes and forensic identification are on scene to shed light on these events.