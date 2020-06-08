A child seriously injured after being struck by a motorcycle
A young child has suffered serious injuries after being struck by a motorcycle on the Way to the Top-Fossambault, in the sector of Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures, Sunday afternoon.
7 June 2020 17: 05
Updated at 18h38
Émilie Pelletier
The Sun
The boy six years old had to be transported to the hospital of the Child Jesus to treat “serious injuries” related to the accident. The Service de police de la Ville de Québec (SPVQ), however, was not able to confirm if his life was in danger, but noted that the victim was in a state of “stable”.
In the evening, the child was about to be transferred by plane from the international Airport Jean-Lesage in order to be treated at the CHU Sainte-Justine in Montreal. According to the information of the Sun, the young boy would have suffered a skull fracture.
The lieutenant of the SPVQ Martin Giguère says the incident occurred shortly before 13: 30, while the child, who is descended from the family car is committed on the road, because he was looking for his dog. The animal was in the middle of the floor. The motorcycle would be gone at the same time.
An investigation has been opened and the reconstitutionnistes are on the scene to shed light on the events. The Path of the High-Fossambault has been closed to traffic for a good part of the day.
With The canadian Press