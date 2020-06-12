A ciné-parc in Quebec city airport throughout the summer

June 12, 2020 12h01

Updated at 13h49

Judith Desmeules

The Sun

The City of Québec has announced the two venues which will host a ciné-parc this summer, the site of ExpoCité and the Quebec city airport. Citizens will be able to take advantage of the activity free of charge as of the 2nd of July.

The first screen will be installed at the north-west of the Centre Videotron in the parking lot P1 and will play host to 325 vehicles. The second screen of the Jean-Lesage international Airport of Quebec will host 120 vehicles. A third could be added in the coming weeks, discussions will continue.

Airport employees have participated in the establishment of the project in order to ensure the safety of the plant.

From Thursday to Sunday, a first family film will be screened at 19h and a second “customer notified” will be broadcast at 21: 30. The broadcasts will continue until 23 August. There will be no booking, this will be “first come, first served”.

All the vehicles of the first broadcast will be asked to leave the park to leave space for other vehicles for the second film, the objective is that maximum citizens take advantage of the facilities.

The City of Quebec grants an amount of 835 000 $ for the organization of three drive-ins on its territory, the project is being conducted by the Festival of cinema of Quebec city (FCVQ). If the third site did not come to see the light of day, the grant will be divided between the two sites has already been announced. The biggest amount of this grant is used for the purchase and installation of the screens, which will be very great, promises be.

“This will be the screens DEL. Rarely there will be seen a display as large, of a beautiful quality”, assures the director general of the FCVQ, Ian Gailer.

At the end of the agreement, the City may recover no costs of the technical equipment acquired by the FCVQ.

Quebec city

Sanitary measures in the rules

The City of Quebec promises that drive-ins will adhere to the safety instructions still in force. It is planned to install a lot of toilets on the participating sites, we are talking about a toilet for 10 vehicles.

“From the outset, the concept of the toilet was at the top of our priorities, for an image, there will be additional sanitary blocks in each aisle, but all that is known to be modified”, says Ian Gailer.

The mayor had promised, the pop-corn, there will be. The FCVQ is in communication with the different dealers to find a way to safely sell it, and so fix prices.

No competition

Quebec City also promises that drive-ins will not enter into competition with the theaters inside. They are not even allowed to open their doors.

“The exclusivity of the major innovations will be left in the halls, if they will be able to open this summer, and we wish them,” said Marie-Josée Savard, vice-president of the executive committee to the City.

The idea of the project was “well thought through” with this challenge in mind, she says.

Also, half of the content presented by the ciné-parcs will be quebec, with the aim of encouraging the local culture. Films shot in the region will also be presented.

All details about drive-ins is available at www.fcvq.ca. The programming will follow in the coming weeks.

“Drive-ins, this is something important, it is a tradition that is lost with time, we are happy to bring […] More than 100 employees will be hired for this project. This is a start, we learn together to work in a pandemic situation. We hope to add a mesh to be interesting in the summer we will knit”, concludes the general director of the cinema Festival of the city of Quebec.

+

It is to be noted that a ciné-parc will also see the date in Montmagny, in the parking lot of the arena. The project was launched by the Arts of the scene de Montmagny (ADSL) and the kick-off screenings will take place at the occasion of the feast of Canada, on June 30 and july1st. The broadcasts will then continue for a period of three weeks, until July 23.

These drive-ins are in addition to the Jean-Talon Market, which will begin broadcasting on June 18. The owner Patrick Lessard, who has obtained the permissions to install two-screen LED and accommodate 150 vehicles. The cost is$ 28 per car in advance, then 35$ at the door on the evening of the broadcast.

READ ALSO : A ciné-parc to Jean-Talon Market as of June 18,

Le Soleil

