A ciné-parc to Jean-Talon Market as of June 18,
June 11, 2020 10h42
Updated at 11: 03
Raphaëlle Plant
The Sun
As early as next Thursday, the 18th of June, the people of Quebec will be able to enjoy a new ciné-parc to Jean-Talon Market, which can accommodate up to 150 vehicles.
The owner of the market located in Charlesbourg, Patrick Lessard, has obtained the necessary permissions to go ahead and install two-screen LED 8 feet by 14 feet (2.4 m by 4.3 m) high to 25 feet high (7.2 m).
In addition to the films screened throughout the summer, indicating that any of the humour and the music will also be presented. A stage will also be erected on the ground to provide entertainment in the “formula” ciné-parc”, that is to say that they will be broadcast on the screens with the sound in the car. Mr. Lessard reported to want to focus on local talent.
The schedule of films screened in June (20h) includes : Bob Bissonnette : Rockstar. Pis is not just about (18 and 25 June), The return of papa 2 (19 and 26 June), Sonic the hedgehog (20 and 27 June) and Rocketman (21 and 28 June). Cost : $ 28 per vehicle in advance on lepointdevente.com or $ 35 per vehicle at the door (taxes included).