A clinical screening of the coronavirus opens its doors in Longueuil
Photo: Graham Hughes The canadian Press
The clinic in Longueuil is the third to open in the greater Montreal area.
The designated clinic screening COVID-19 of Longueuil needs to open its doors this Monday in the premises of the Clinic’azur, located on the Taschereau boulevard, in the area of Greenfield Park.
It is the third designated clinic to open in the Montreal area. One, for adults, welcomes patients for several days already in the premises of the former Hotel-Dieu de Montreal, and the other, for children, can be visited at the CHU Sainte-Justine.
The designated clinic COVID-19 Quebec city opened its doors last Wednesday in a room adjacent to the Institute universitaire en santé mentale de Québec (IUSMQ), in the borough of Beauport.
A dozen other clinics designated for testing should be deployed in the course of the week, possibly as early as Monday, for an estimated total of 15. They will be located in the Estrie, Outaouais, Laval, Saguenay/Lac-Saint-Jean and Mauricie regions.
The minister of Health and social Services, Danielle McCann, has justified the decision to open such clinics to better respond to a possible increase in the number of screenings, and to avoid that people with symptoms not to infect other people.
The minister McCann is calling on people who have symptoms of a COVID-19, i.e. fever, cough and breathing difficulties, call first at the new information service at 1-877-644-4545, which replaces the 811. A nurse will assess their situation and take an appointment for them at the designated clinic, if needed.
The number of available lines must pass on Monday from 1200 to 2000 and 80 additional nurses will be able to respond to requests from concerned citizens to their state of health.