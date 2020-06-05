A Collision between a motorcycle and a car in Val-Bélair
The paramedics took charge of the two persons involved in the accident who were transported to a hospital.
Share
June 4, 2020 15h48
Updated at 16h02
Share
A Collision between a motorcycle and a car in Val-Bélair
Valérie Marcoux
The Sun
A motorbike and a car came into collision in the early afternoon on the boulevard Pie XI Sud, in the area of Val-Belair, Quebec city, informs the press secretary of the Service de police de la Ville de Québec (SPVQ), Pierre Poirier.
The paramedics took charge of the two persons involved in the accident who were transported to a hospital. We aren’t afraid for their life, confirms Dominique Hamel, supervisor ambulance.
The driver of the motorcycle, a man in his thirties, was conscious and stable during the ambulance transport. The paramedics noted injuries to the level of his lower limbs, ” adds Dr. Hamel.
Operation outreach
Just after this accident, the SPVQ announced that it would hold a operation of road safety aimed specifically at motorcyclists and mopeds in the late afternoon, today. They will be present on the boulevard Pie XI Sud, where took place the collision involving a motorcyclist a little earlier.
According to Étienne Doyon of the SPVQ, it is a coincidence if the day and one of the locations of this operation road safety is consistent with the accident today.
In the framework of this operation, agents of the SPVQ will also be present on the boulevard Wilfrid-Hamel, Nérée-Tremblay and Raymond.