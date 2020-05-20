A commission of inquiry into the long-term care in Ontario
The minister of long-term Care of Ontario, Merrilee Fullerton
May 19, 2020 13h12
The canadian Press
TORONTO – Ontario is launching an independent commission on the system of long-term care of the province.
The minister of long-term Care, Merrilee Fullerton, said in a statement that the commission will begin its work in September and that, in the meantime, the government will refine the details, including the mandate, the composition, the officers and the timing of the presentation of the reports of the commission.
According to her, “a commission to independent and non-partisan is the best way to conduct a rigorous examination and accelerated”.
The Association of long-term care of Ontario, the opposition parties and the trade union of health care SEIU Healthcare have all called for a full public inquiry into the sector.
More than 1400 residents of institutions for long-term care died during outbreaks of COVID-19 in their place of residence, as well as five staff members.
The number of homes long-term care who have experienced an outbreak has increased in recent weeks, even as the government has imposed restrictions of a more and more important and required tests are generalized.
In addition, the minister of Education of Ontario should make the point, on Tuesday, on the situation of the schools and day-care facilities at a time when some businesses in the province are beginning to reopen their doors.
Stephen Lecce is expected to make an announcement in the afternoon together with the prime minister, Doug Ford, and the minister of Health Christine Elliott.
This update comes as the province begins Tuesday, the first step of its re-opening economic, giving the green light to the opening of retailers, some sport centers, vehicle dealerships, and other businesses.
But the province points out that these companies must always comply with the directives of public health, including the separation physical, when they welcome the customers.
Some business owners have expressed their relief and enthusiasm at the idea of reopening, while others believe that it is too early to do so safely.
The province has ordered the closure of all businesses considered non-core to mid-march and has recently made it possible for those who have an entry in the street to offer collection of purchases at the edge of the street.
Ontario reported 427 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 23 384.
To this day, 1919 death linked to the virus have been recorded in the province, of which 15 have been reported Tuesday.