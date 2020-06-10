A complaint to the administrative Tribunal of the work against the minister of the Family
The minister of the Family, Mathieu Lacombe
9 June 2020 20: 27
Updated at 21h02
A complaint to the administrative Tribunal of the work against the minister of the Family
The canadian Press
The cloth burns between the government of François Legault and the caregivers in the home environment.
The Centrale des syndicats du Québec (CSQ) and the Fédération des intervenantes en petite enfance du Québec (FIPEQ) say they have filed a complaint with the administrative Court’s work an interference and a hindrance to trade union activities.
In a press release issued Tuesday evening, the FIPEQ-CSQ accuses the minister of the Family, Mathieu Lacombe, and his representatives “of the virus attacks repeated” in his regard, at a time when its members in family must decide on the final offers of the government.
In a press briefing earlier in the day, the minister Lacombe has criticized the FIPEQ to encourage its members to act unlawfully by charging retroactively the parents to the place that their child was not occupied during the health crisis.
“I say to educators : use the law, take not in this game for the union. You have received enough money to allow you to cover these parental contributions there, and if you get caught, this is not the union who is going to pay the fine of $ 1000 to $ 6000, it is you,” he said.
The president of the union, Valérie Grenon, sees it as “a form of bullying is completely unacceptable.”
“Rather than accusing us of all the ills in the media, the minister should clarify the situation with his ministry”, one can read in the communiqué of the FIPEQ-CSQ.
According to a “statement” sent on Friday by the department of Families, Québec is not liable to pay child care for the places that cannot be occupied as a result of the decline in the ratio of children per educator in the context of the pandemic.
However, the union had understood that the government would pay also the note for parents who have chosen to reserve the place of their child while keeping it in the house until the return to what would be normal in the network — the 22nd of June in cold areas, and on the 13th of July in the hot zone.
At the beginning of may, apologizing for having incorrectly said a few days earlier, that the spaces would be kept free of charge until the 1st of September, the minister wrote on Facebook that the parents “will not have to pay before the return TO THE NORMAL network, this spring or this summer, when we will allow a return of 100 % of the children”.
In a press release sent Monday, the CSQ was argued that the government caquiste has “betrayed his word not once, but twice” on the refund of the parental contribution.