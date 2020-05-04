A computer problem at the origin of a great leap of new cases in Quebec
The ministry of Health said Sunday that there were in the province 2209 case of COVID-19 more than the previous day, bringing the total to 31 865 cases.
May 3, 2020 14h01
Updated at 21.51
The canadian Press
A computer problem would explain the bond suddenly to more than 2200 new cases were reported in Quebec.
According to the authorities, this strong increase is due to a computer problem. According to them, not least of 1317 cases were detected between 2 and 30 April had not yet been recognised in the official data.
They have specified that these cases were mainly of Montréal, Laval and the Montérégie.
Over the past 24 hours, the authorities have recorded 892 new cases, a figure slightly lower than the daily average for the last week.
Putting aside the number of deaths and recoveries, the number of active cases stood at 22 402.
The Québec deplores 69 new deaths related to the COVID-19. There are 2205 since the beginning of the pandemic.
There are 1754 people in hospital, including 218 to the intensive care unit.