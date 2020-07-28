A confirmed case: the City of Sherbrooke farm pools and beach municipal
July 27, 2020 12: 20 pm
Updated at 18h34
Claude Plante
The Forum
After a day camp, it is the turn of the municipal swimming pools and beaches to be affected by a positive case to the COVID-19.
The City of Sherbrooke has taken the decision to close its facilities on Monday. It is a preventive measure following the detection of a positive test among the team of rescuers and sauveteuses aquatic.
As this infected person has been in contact with other lifeguards or sauveteuses in the last few days, the authorities have taken the decision to close these facilities temporarily, the time that the public health Branch of the CIUSS of the eastern Townships CHUS provide guidelines and conducts its inquiry on the new case, announced in a press release disseminated over the noon hour.
The City of Sherbrooke will take all the necessary measures for the safety of the users and users, add-t-on.
The persons involved as at moderate risk will be notified by telephone and will be required to isolate and pass a screening test of the COVID-19, indicates the Direction of the public health.
Recall that twenty-six children and seven animators of the summer day camp of Sherbrooke Loisirs-Action, located at the school Full-Sun, must remain in isolation following a positive result at the COVID-19 within the staff.
An increase of seven cases in the eastern Townships
The health authorities have reported seven new cases of the region’s townships and in the eastern Townships over the past 24 hours.
Of this number, one must take account of a confirmed case of day camp Full Sun to Sherbrooke at the end of the week.
The CIUSSS of the eastern Townships – CHUS also reports three other cases in Sherbrooke. It is also reported that a case in the MRC du Haut-Saint-François. The other carriers are located in the MRC of la Pommeraie. This brings the cumulative number of cases to 1020 in the territory. The number of cases restored, is located at 950. The number of deaths remained at 26. We then calculate that the number of active cases stands at 26.
There were no reported new deaths since the balance sheet as of June 23, says one.
No patient has been hospitalized since the balance sheet of the 17 July. Ditto for the people in the intensive care unit ; no new cases since the balance-sheet of 5 June.
Recall that this is the last week that the region has passed the milestone of 1000 cases.
The weather is conducive to swimming at the beginning of the second week of the vacation of the building. The mercury must be near 30 degrees until Wednesday, in the eastern Townships, according to Environment Canada.