A consortium will submit a draft of mégaparc wind power in the Quebec government
The Alliance, wind of the East, in partnership with the MRC de L’islet and Montmagny, will soon present a project of a wind farm to the government of Quebec.
Share
July 14, 2020 20h17
Share
A consortium will submit a draft of mégaparc wind power in the Quebec government
Johanne Fournier
Special Collaboration
MATANE – The Covenant wind of the East, in partnership with the MRC de L’islet and Montmagny, will soon present a project of a wind farm to the government of Quebec. The anticipated costs for the construction of this wind farm with a capacity of 1200 MW are estimated to be approximately $ 4.2 billion. The start of construction is planned for 2021. If each wind turbine product 3,45 MW, some 300 turbines would be erected on the territory of the MRC of Rivière-du-Loup, Témiscouata and Kamouraska.
“When we are talking about $ 4.2 billion, excluding the acquisition of the turbines, this is not far from a billion $ in benefits on the ground for three to four years following 2021, via the engineering, the procurement of the optical fibre, the construction of roads, deforestation, etc”, evaluates the president of the intermunicipal board of management of the energy of the Bas-Saint-Laurent, Michel Lagacé.
Directed by Quebec
The consortium responds to the invitation to the regions to Quebec to revive the economy weakened by the health crisis. “It was a few weeks, Hydro-Québec made presentations to those who are in the wind saying that there were needs that were beginning to emerge from 2026, with an increase of the needs for the years following, tells the story of Michel Lagacé. When we had these information and that it has been directed by the government of Québec on the fact that it was necessary to promote economic recovery energy, we had discussions with the partners.”
The Alliance, wind of the East is made up of the governed intermunicipal energy of the Bas-Saint-Laurent and Gaspésie-Îles-de-la-Madeleine. For this project supra-regional, the organization expanded its partnership with the MRC de L’islet and Montmagny due to the high potential wind energy production present on their territory and the proximity of the main line of the transmission of electricity. Therefore, the new consortium includes three administrative regions, 16 MRC and the Maliseet of Viger First Nation. “We just decrease the risks related to the implementation of this huge wind farm, since we are talking about approximately$ 320 million of investments, said Mr. Lagacé. It is still colossal!”
Important benefits
The project could generate benefits estimated at between 35 and $ 40 million per year. “It is really colossal as the benefits, raises the one who is also chairperson of the Table régionale des élus municipaux du Bas-Saint-Laurent. When we are talking about $ 40 million per year over 25 years, it is a billion $ in profits and it does not take into account additional royalties.”
According to Mr. Lagacé, the environmental impact studies have been carried out and the project is very well documented. What he wants now, is that Québec adopted a decree to that Hydro-Québec can proceed with the launch of calls for tender to find one or two private developers who would be shareholders with 50%.
Inspired by the wind park Nicolas-Riou
The project builds upon the last making of the Covenant wind of the East, the wind park Nicolas-Riou, with the exception that it will be almost six times bigger. The tenders for the construction of the parc Nicolas-Riou, located in the RCM of Basques and Rimouski-Neigette, were launched in 2014 and its commercial operation had occurred at the end of 2017. Michel Lagacé remembers that Hydro-Québec was not very favourable to the idea that the Gaspésie and Bas-Saint-Laurent are working together on this project. “The people at Hydro-Quebec believed that it might not be a lot of competition, or private partners interested and therefore, a price that is uninteresting. It has had the opposite effect. This is the first time that there has been a price interesting for Hydro-Québec, for québec consumers. The average was 63 cents [per kWh]. It would be nice to do a little bit of the same way to fetch a lot of potential to realization […].”
The partners of this new project use the same recipe that they deem to be winning a fair share of the profits, by expanding for the RCM of L’islet and Montmagny. Mr. Lagacé, who is also the prefect of the MRC of Rivière-du-Loup, has high hopes in this project. “Mr. François Legault has always said that he had projects with good wages. In the development of wind power, the wages are good !”