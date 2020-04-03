A containment of Montreal would include the suburbs, according to Valerie Plant
Photo: Valérian Mazataud The Duty
Since the shelters have had to reduce their offer of accommodation due to the pandemic of COVID-19, the authorities have agreed to open up additional resources to accommodate the homeless at night.
The quarantine of the island of Montreal or a district of the city is not envisaged in the short term in the wake of the pandemic of sars coronavirus, said again Tuesday Valérie Plant. But if containment were to be enacted, it would apply rather to the whole of the metropolitan area, according to the mayor.
While it announced the opening of two new centres, emergency accommodation for the homeless, the mayor has commented on the most recent statistics on the spread of the coronavirus in Montreal.
According to data published by the Directorate-general of public health, the island of Montréal has now 1991 case of contamination at the COVID-19, or 379 more than the day before.
“It worries me. As a Montrealer, this is not a figure that appeals to me. But is it that I am discouraged or pessimistic ? No, ” said the mayor. The ability of the network to deal with cases of contamination, the reassuring, she added.
A scenario of the confinement of the island or a district was not considered in the short term, she said. But if the authorities opt for this type of measurement, it is rather the metropolitan scale that a containment would apply, she said. “We see that there are a lot of cases in Laval and Longueuil. The suburbs communicate directly with the island of Montreal. Therefore, it would be much more of a regional perimeter of the great metropolitan area “, she explained.
Valérie Plante reiterated that such a decision would be taken by the national authorities of public health in collaboration with the City. For the moment, Montreal puts more emphasis on enhanced surveillance carried out by the police to curb the spread of the virus.
Increased Services for the homeless
The City has also announced the opening of two centres for additional accommodation for the travellers, in order to compensate for the reduction in the number of beds in the existing shelters. Located in the Bonsecours Market, the first is already ready to accommodate up to 50 men, so that as soon as Thursday, the centre Jean-Claude Malépart can accommodate 60 men and women.
A wing of the Royal Victoria hospital will also be equipped to accommodate about a hundred homeless people who are older. The old hospital will also receive homeless people affected by the coronavirus or waiting for a test result.
All in all, with the units which will be available to women at the YMCA of the city centre and at the complexe Guy-Favreau for the men, the CIUSSS of the Centre-South is estimated in 350 the number of new beds that will be offered to the homeless.
In concert with community organizations, Montréal has also opened five day centres in the open air. After those of the square Cabot and place Émilie-Gamelin, the other three are now available at the Canada place in Jeanne-Mance park and outside of the arena, Francis Bouillon.
All of these new resources have been put in place with the collaboration of organizations such as Accueil Bonneau, the Old Brewery Mission and Maison du père.
A case of contamination
To date, only one circuit has contracted the coronavirus, said Julie Grenier, deputy director of the CIUSSS du Centre-Sud-de-l’île-de-Montréal. He died last Sunday.
Five homeless waiting for a test result are also hosted at the hotel located in the entertainment District that has requisitioned the City. This hotel has a capacity of 30 rooms.