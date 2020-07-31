Selma (Golshifteh Farahani) sees, on his couch of colorful characters.
July 28, 2020
Updated on July 31, 2020 at 4h07
A couch in Tunis: A session sparkling ***
Eric Moreault
The Sun
CRITICAL / A couch to Tunis arrive at the cinema to have a good time. Comedy sparkling that takes place, it is clear that, in Tunisia, the first film of Manele Labidi offers a change of scenery, sunny, gallery of colorful characters and an interesting perspective on the status of women and of a people torn between his desires for freedom and tradition.
The film is based on the return to the country of Selma (Golshifteh Farahani), after an exile (forced, to his father) of 25 years in Paris. We are in the aftermath of the arab revolution and the departure of president Ben Ali. The mother wants to offer their services to a psychoanalyst to help his countrymen — where is the couch of the title.
Of course, it does not take place at all as expected. His manners of a young modern woman who is single, in jeans and with a cigarette in the fingers, and his French accent go wrong. It deals with “crâneuse post-colonialist”. Everyone predicted a failure.
But Selma shows a lot of determination. She finds little by little its brands by welcoming patients in his office on the roof — even if the young woman has to deal with “customers” who confuse sessions priced with “benefit-priced”.
This is without counting on the zeal of the inspector Naim (Madj Mastoura) who reveals to him that he lacks a permission necessary to continue to exercise. In addition to the police, nit-picking, Selam has to deal with a bureaucracy kafkaesque. And her niece, Olfa (Aïcha Ben miled’s thoughts), a young woman, rebellious and ungrateful who aspire to go to Europe. It synthesizes perfectly the incongruity of the situation : “You go back to the country so that all the world dream to fuck the camp.”