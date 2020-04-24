A court cancels dismissal for double employment of two firefighters in Lac-Beauport
21 April 2020 14h59
Updated at 15h20
Isabelle Mathieu
The Sun
Also have a job as a firefighter in the City of Quebec is not a reason justifying a dismissal, slice the Court in the administration of the work, nullifying a decision of the municipality of Lac-Beauport.
Francis Pelletier and Joey Trepanier were integrated in June 2016 the small squad of 24 part-time firefighters of Lac-Beauport. The service also includes a director, two captains and four lieutenants to protect the town of 8000 inhabitants. In addition to ensuring the fire safety, the fire department of Lac-Beauport must occur approximately twice a year during the floods. They are not paid for being on call.
In may 2018, the firefighters Pelletier and Trépanier began to take on a second job, or a fireman for the City of Quebec.
In September 2018, the City of Lac-Beauport has decided to dismiss, citing a regulation prohibiting firefighters to occupy a similar position for another municipality.
The two firefighters have challenged this decision and come to get a result before the administrative Tribunal of work (TAT) because their dismissal was an infringement of their right to privacy.
With the regulations on duplication, Lac-Beauport pursued a laudable objective and important, finds that the STATE: ensure we have a sufficient number of firefighters during emergency response.
But the municipality has never managed to demonstrate how employment in the City of Quebec was an issue in reality, indicates the Court’s administrative work.
The Court notes that the authorities of Lac-Beauport has never been criticized for two firefighters to a lack of availability. The municipality has simply applied its rules, dating from the year 2015, without seeking a measure that is less prejudicial to the rights of two firefighters, concludes it by declaring the dismissal unfair.