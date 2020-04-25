A crisis more complex than in 2008, says the boss of the National Bank
The recovery is expected to be difficult to predict, said the chairman and chief executive officer of National Bank, Louis Vachon.
To the commands of the National Bank for almost 13 years, Louis Vachon had a ringside seat when the financial crisis of 2008 occurred. But this time, the picture is much more complex, according to the banker of 57 years.
Today’s economic storm has been caused by health reasons had prompted many countries to put their economy on pause in order to limit the spread of the COVID-19, rather than by imbalances that have occurred in the financial markets, he explained Friday during a telephone interview on the sidelines of the annual meeting of shareholders to be held in a virtual format.
“A second crisis is not more enjoyable than the first, but for the latter, there is not really precedent, he explained. Create of containment to protect the population with the economic impact that it causes, it is almost never done in practice. “
Thus, the president and chief executive officer of the National believes that the recovery is expected to be difficult to predict, since it will essentially be dictated by the health aspect through the world.
4,8 %
It is the contraction of the GDP of Canada provided by the economists of the National Bank to 2020, the biggest annual drop recorded since 1961.
In addition, until there is a vaccine, the measures of social distancing will remain in place, noted Mr. Vachon, which makes it difficult to forecast surrounding the pace of the recovery. At present, some 13,000 employees of the financial institution are equipped to telework, while about 6500 are in the branches that are still open.
According to the most recent economic forecasts of the National gross domestic product (GDP) of Canada could contract by 4.8 % in 2020, which ” would constitute the largest annual fall recorded since 1961 “. On the quebec side, the GDP is expected to register a decline of 5.2 %. In the United States, economic activity is expected to decline by 6 %.
The banker was also of the opinion that the response of the National had been appropriate in respect of its clients who find themselves in a more precarious financial situation because they are deprived of their livelihood. Like other financial institutions, the bank québec has lowered the interest rate for certain credit card holders and offered postponement of mortgage payments — with the interests that continue to run.
“The crisis is not over and, before to give medals and notes, I believe that it is necessary to wait the end of it,” replied Mr. Vachon in an interview.
Mortgage
With a mortgage portfolio of $ 42 billion compared to credit card balances totaling nearly $ 2 billion, the National wanted to focus on what weighed the most in the balance : the mortgage.
For Mr. Vachon, the structure of the moratorium on the mortgage payments protects both the client and the bank even if the interest continues to run. “A loan where the interest is still running is still regarded as efficient, he said. Therefore, I do not need to deduct from our capital. “
So far, 60 000 files — 40 000 for a mortgage and 20 000 to personal loans — have been treated in regards to deferred payment.