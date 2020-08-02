A curfew imposed in Melbourne, second city of Australia
The local authorities have decided to put in place a curfew from 20 h to 5 h in the morning for the next six weeks in Melbourne.
Share
August 2, 2020 7h44
Share
A curfew imposed in Melbourne, second city of Australia
Agence France-Presse
MELBOURNE — Australia announced Sunday a curfew in Melbourne to combat the resurgence of cases of COVID-19 in the second city of the country, whose inhabitants will no longer have the right to go out to more than five kilometres from their home.
In spite of a containment established at the beginning of July, Melbourne continued to record hundreds of new cases on a daily basis. The local authorities have therefore decided to put in place a curfew from 20 h to 5 h in the morning for the next six weeks.
Declaring a “state of catastrophe” on Sunday, Daniel Andrews, the prime minister of the State of Victoria (south-east), explained that the State capital passed the “phase 4” of the restrictions until 13 September because of contamination levels “unacceptably high”.
The people of Melbourne will not have the right to go out for more than an hour of sporting activity in the day, and within a radius of five kilometers around their home.
Only one person per household will have the right to do the races each day, also in a radius of five kilometers.
A few weeks after the income class, most of the students in schools and universities resume classes via the internet from midnight on Wednesday, while crèches and other facilities will be closed from Thursday.
Weddings are canceled in the city until further notice. At the height of the first wave of the pandemic, the weddings had been limited to five people in Australia.
“We have taken these decisions, because to do less than this, do we not protect,” explained Mr Andrews. “Do less than this will prolong the problem still months and months”.
“Now is not the time to lax, the time of warnings is over,” said Mr. Andrews. “If you are not at home then you should be there, if you have the virus and continue with your normal life, the firmness will apply. There are lives at stake.”
Additional restrictions regarding places of work will be announced Monday, he said, suggesting that non-essential activities could be disrupted.
The State of Victoria has identified Sunday 671 new cases of COVID-19 and seven dead.
Out of Melbourne, the rest of the State will go to phase 3 containment from midnight on Wednesday. The residents will not leave their homes only for work, go to school, and buy goods of first necessity.
The other australian States, and easing the restrictions, reported no or very few new cases for weeks. But they closed their doors to residents of Victoria and Sydney (south-east), another point of contamination.
In total, almost 18 000 cases of new coronavirus, and at least 208 deaths have been identified in Australia, which has about 25 million inhabitants.