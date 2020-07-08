A cyclist is 16 years of age found unconscious in Saint-Sauveur
Shortly after midnight, a passerby found the teen at the corner of the coast of the Aqueduct and the street Arago and called 911.
8 July 2020 11: 12 am
Marc Allard
The Sun
A cyclist of 16 years, was found unconscious with serious injuries to the head, in the night of Monday, in the St. Sauveur district in Quebec city.
The victim was rushed to the hospital. His condition was deemed “unstable” by the paramedics. “One might fear that there is a danger to the life,” says Marc Antoine-Tremblay, supervisor at the Cooperative of ambulance technicians of Quebec.
The Service de police de la Ville de Québec (SPVQ) has dismissed the possibility of a criminal offence. Any door to believe that this would be a fall, says Pierre Poirier, spokesperson for the SPVQ.
The teenager would not have worn a helmet. The accident site is located at the bottom of the hill of the Aqueduct, where cyclists can reach a high speed in descending.
According to a study by the national Institute of public health of Quebec (INSPQ) published in 2018, three-quarters of the hospitalizations for head injuries to cyclists have occurred on the public highway.
The helmet could prevent between 24 % and 69 % of all injuries to the head, according to the scientific literature identified by the INSPQ.