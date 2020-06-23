A death in a collision between a vehicle and a moose in the Gaspé peninsula
A collision between a vehicle and a moose has been a victim, Monday at 22: 45 on the rang Saint-Benoit, Saint-Alexis, near Matapédia, in the Gaspé peninsula.
June 23, 2020 13: 30
A death in a collision between a vehicle and a moose in the Gaspé peninsula
Gilles Gagné
The Sun
Two men, the driver, a 35 year old man, and passenger, 23-year-old were in the vehicle travelling eastbound when it collided with the moose.
The emergency services were called to attend the scene. The victim was already unconscious when the paramedics arrived. “His death was recorded in the hospital of Amqui,” says Claude Doiron, a spokesperson for the Sûreté du Québec. An investigator in reconstructing accidents has been called to the scene to clarify the circumstances of the tragedy.
The driver was injured, but it does not fear for his life. The victim was transported to Amqui instead of Campbellton, New Brunswick, the hospital of reference for the people of the west of the MRC d’avignon, because the government of the maritime province and is blocking regular access to the Gaspesians who is planning to obtain services.