Citizens walking to Toronto, a city that has been abandoned for weeks due to the pandemic.
May 14, 2020 11h02
Updated at 20h47
A déconfinement as early as 19 may in Ontario
Émilie Pelletier
The prime minister of ontario Doug Ford has announced that the province begin the first step of the déconfinement gradual. The government has unveiled the list of all the companies and services that will be able to resume their activities starting from next Tuesday.
“Thousands of people will be able to return to work,” said Mr. Ford, in nuances that companies should open up that if they are ready.
All the retail stores will reopen from Tuesday, except the malls and the shops that do not have an entrance leading to the street. These businesses will have to limit the number of customers inside. The fitting rooms should have a door rather than a curtain, in order to facilitate the disinfection.
The sports activities individual will be able to return, such as tennis, gymnastics and horse riding will be permitted. The pools, however, will remain closed for some time.
Dealers and retailers of vehicles of all types, such as cars, boats and motorcycles, will be able to reopen in complying with the measures imposed by the public health.
In addition, all construction sites will be able to resume their operations in accordance with certain conditions of the government.
However, the prime minister, Doug Ford held to be clear, at a press conference on Thursday: “If you have symptoms, do not go to work “.