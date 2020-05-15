A déconfinement as early as 19 may in Ontario

Citizens walking to Toronto, a city that has been abandoned for weeks due to the pandemic.

May 14, 2020

Updated at 20h47

Émilie Pelletier

Initiative of journalism-local — Law

The prime minister of ontario Doug Ford has announced that the province begin the first step of the déconfinement gradual. The government has unveiled the list of all the companies and services that will be able to resume their activities starting from next Tuesday.

“Thousands of people will be able to return to work,” said Mr. Ford, in nuances that companies should open up that if they are ready.

All the retail stores will reopen from Tuesday, except the malls and the shops that do not have an entrance leading to the street. These businesses will have to limit the number of customers inside. The fitting rooms should have a door rather than a curtain, in order to facilitate the disinfection.

The sports activities individual will be able to return, such as tennis, gymnastics and horse riding will be permitted. The pools, however, will remain closed for some time.

Dealers and retailers of vehicles of all types, such as cars, boats and motorcycles, will be able to reopen in complying with the measures imposed by the public health.

In addition, all construction sites will be able to resume their operations in accordance with certain conditions of the government.

However, the prime minister, Doug Ford held to be clear, at a press conference on Thursday: “If you have symptoms, do not go to work “.

The premier of Ontario, Doug Ford

The canadian Press

Campsites and marinas

On Saturday, parks, golf courses, campgrounds and marinas will be able to resume their activities in preparation for the summer season, without taking clients.

The minister of Health Christine Elliott said she has not yet determined when dentists, optometrists, and chiropractors will be able to resume service.

The minister of Finance Rod Phillips has indicated that the details regarding the gatherings and the end of the school year will be announced in the coming days.

The ontario government does not allow the reopening of the restaurants or hairdressing salons, for the moment.

The lowest number of new cases in Ontario since the end of march

Ontario has registered 258 new cases of COVID-19, Wednesday, the lowest number of cases of the virus in a day since the end of the month of march.

The last time that the province had recorded less than 300 cases daily was the 31st of march last, with 260 people infected.

The health authorities of the province expect that the number of cases that daily come down to 200 for two weeks before considering the déconfinement.

The total number of cases of COVID-19 in Ontario is now 21 494. More than 75 % of them are now considered to be cured.

In addition, 33 people were killed between Wednesday and Thursday. All in all, 1 798 deaths linked to the virus have been recorded in the province.

Ontario has not yet managed to achieve its target of 20 000 tests per day.

However, the minister of Health Christine Elliott has announced that the screening in full has been completed in the homes of long-term care of the province.

A screening that is more substantial within the community, can now begin, she noted.

On Thursday, the government Ford has changed officially its eligibility criteria for a screening test. Now, any person showing symptoms can be tested for the COVID-19.

The prime minister had said on 9 April that any person with symptoms should be able to get tested in Ontario.

