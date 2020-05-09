A déconfinement at high risk for the Greater Montreal
Public health authorities have the objective of achieving 14 000 screening tests per day, especially in the areas of warm Montreal where contamination community continues to be sustained.
A déconfinement imminent of the greater Montreal area are likely to pounce in the event of contamination, hospitalization, and death related to the COVID-19, predict new projections of public health. And if the containment is maintained ? It must also provide that the balance sheet continues to climb, even excluding the CHSLD.
Experts from the Institute national de santé publique du Québec (INSPQ) and a research group of Laval University were quietly unveiled in the late afternoon of Friday, their scenarios on the evolution of the pandemic, with or without déconfinement. And this portrait, obtained from hundreds of simulations, is much more bleak for the Greater Montréal and for the rest of the province.
In the greater metropolitan area — which includes Montreal, Laval, Montérégie, Lanaudière and the Laurentians — an easing of the containment measures is likely to increase “substantially” the balance sheet of the authorities.
In practice, the number of people infected may exceed the 10 000 cases daily (confirmed and probable) as of June. The following month, the deaths related to the COVID-19 could reach the bar to 150 per day. With regard to hospitalizations, they could increase from 150 in June to 500 in July.
These figures do not address the transmission community, and to the exclusion of the “closed systems” that are the CHSLD. The portrait is modeled based on the epidemiological conditions current, subject to change.
For the other regions of Québec, the déconfinement — already initiated — the consequences could be much lower. Hospitalizations and deaths are likely either hang on until August or even increase, but ” low ” and ” slow “.
“Their flexibility is greater,” says in the interview, Marc Brisson, who leads the research Group in mathematical modelling and health economics related to infectious diseases, based at the University Laval. In the Abitibi, such as in the Gaspé for example, the situation seems to be under control : the curve follows a downward slope for more than a month.
Conversely, the situation of the COVID-19 is “fragile” in Greater Montréal, ” said Mr. Brisson. The index of contagion — the famous ” R ” — is around 1, which means that a person infected with the virus is likely to infect another.
At this point, continues the researcher, it is difficult to say if the transmission decreases or increases slightly within the metropolitan population. A slight increase of the physical contact may thus put fire to the powder and accelerate the spread.
Moreover, in a scenario of continued confinement, there is a 60% chance that the hospitalizations and deaths continue to increase, and a 40% chance that they reach a plateau this month and then coming back down very slowly.
“If we déconfine, it opens the valve” shows one who is also a professor specializing in health economics. Hence the importance, he said, to take measures ” to close “, such as an increase in the rate of testing or investigation to very high levels of case detection.
Precisely, the projections disclosed on Friday do not take into account the offensive of screening announced Friday by public health authorities. These have the objective of achieving 14 000 screening tests per day, especially in the areas of warm Montreal where contamination community continues to be sustained.
To measure the gradual resumption of activities, the experts from the INSPQ and Université Laval are based on an increase in contacts between people from 15 to 30 %. And they have taken for their starting point the plan of re-opening schools and child care facilities presented by the government Legault on April 27.
Recall that Quebec was postponed on Thursday déconfinement gradual of Greater Montreal on the 25 of may next. Moreover, the recovery of some sectors is already underway, with the reopening of the shops last week and the one, planned for 11 may, schools and childcare facilities.