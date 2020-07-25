A defence tight will be crucial for the Impact against Orlando SC
Photo: Michael Reaves Getty Images/AFP
The strategy of defence against United is no stranger to the game white harvested by the Impact.
For Luis Binks, the key of the Montreal Impact, is the defence tight. This is what was explained the young defender, 18-years of the montreal eleven, Friday, in a video conference for the eighth-final that the team will play at the Orlando SC.
The club from Florida has solid offensive in Nani, Chris Mueller and Dom Dwyer, in particular. Binks believes, however, that the defence of the Impact, which has just offered a brilliant performance in a shutout of 1-0 against D. C. United, has everything it takes to contain it.
“They have quality players in attack. This is probably their strong point, he noted that the bubble of the ESPN Wide World of Sports, where the league is held to his tournament recovery. But if we can defend well against their three attackers, possibly the best three of the tournament, there is no reason that you can’t take advantage of our chances and win this game. “
Binks believed that the formation of four defenders advocated by Thierry Henry against United, is no stranger to the game white collected by the club.
“Personally, I prefer to play with four defenders. I don’t know why, but this is how I learned at home. I’m not saying that to defend three is not good for us : we have shown that one can do well with three rear. But it seems that we would be better with four defenders and our game, white seems to prove my point. “
After a difficult start, the Impact has offered good services against Toronto FC and D. C. United. His supporters will want to sure that the progression in the game continues in this eighth-finals.
“I agree : in every game we have been better than the last, noted Binks. We look at our previous matches and we emphasize what we can do better. But we can bring even more and we will try to improve again for Saturday. “
The Impact has obtained his qualification on Tuesday thanks to his victory against D. C. United, combined with that of 2-0 to the Cincinnati FC and the Red Bulls of New York 24 hours later.
Third in the group C with 3 points (1-2-0), the Impact rubs to the winners of group A. the Orlando SC finished with 7 points with his two wins and tie, the same record as the Union of Philadelphia. It is the differential of goals, 3 against 2, that the club in Florida has outstripped its opponents in Pennsylvania.
The clash between the Impact and the Orlando SC will be played to 20 h, Saturday.