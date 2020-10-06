Deputy Mario Vadillo started a campaign so that public employees have the possibility if they are not satisfied with the service he provides. It says that, among other problems, there are long queues to perform swabs and there is “little or no follow-up of patients with Covid-19”

The social work of public employees (OSEP) is in the sights of a deputy.

The provincial deputy Mario Vadillo started a campaign so that public employees have the possibility of disaffiliating themselves from the social work if they are not satisfied with the service it provides.

That is precisely what José Luis Ramón's former traveling companion thinks. “The delays in attention, the lack of supplies and the few or no responses seem to have no end,” he said in the statement he sent to announce this unprecedented campaign.

Specifically, Vadillo will go out to collect signatures in favor of the project so that “each public employee can have the possibility of requesting their disaffiliation and choosing the medical coverage they want.”

OSEP is mandatory for public employees and is paid from the first day the person starts working for the State. “If the social work will not attend as it corresponds, then the users are in their right to be able to change it, as it is done with all the services that do not adjust to our needs,” explained Vadillo.

The legislator maintains that, among other problems, there are long queues to perform swabs and there is “little or no follow-up of affiliates with a positive diagnosis of Covid-19.”