A deserted town through the lens

| May 4, 2020 | News | No Comments

Une ville déserte à travers l’objectif

Une ville déserte à travers l’objectif

Trystan Gem has introduced a trio of photographs depicting the tranquility of the place during the pandemic.

May 3, 2020 19h44

Share

A deserted town through the lens

Une ville déserte à travers l’objectif

Une ville déserte à travers l’objectif

Marie-Eve Martel

The Voice of the East

Share

Due to the pandemic, some places are usually very popular, to become deserted overnight. Decorations showing scenes rarely, if ever, have been immortalized in Granby during the past few weeks by students of 2nd cycle of the secondary school of the Divine Word.

This is a snapshot of the photographer of the Voice of The Is Alain Dion, who has inspired the teacher in plastic arts, Marie-Claude Hade.

READ ALSO: Assignment, self: Saturday night fever

“I saw his famous photo of the Main street, which he had taken at the beginning of the confinement, tells the story of the professor. It gave me the idea to propose to my students to recreate their own scene deserted during the confinement, in their street or near their homes. “

Une ville déserte à travers l’objectif

It is the cliché Saturday Night Fever by the photographer to The Voice of the East, Alain Dion, who inspired the teacher in plastic arts, Marie-Claude Hade to launch a creative challenge to his students in the 2nd cycle of the secondary school of the Divine Word.

ALAIN DION

A project that was initially supposed to do by drawing or painting, but that was more complicated given that not all pupils who have art materials at home. As most of the students have access to a smart phone or a camera, the opportunity to explore this medium lent itself well to the exercise.

With the blessing of its author, Ms. Hade has shared the photograph named ” Saturday Night Fever to its pupils to allow them to be inspired.

To this day, over thirty works have been forwarded to the teacher, who is delighted by the response of the students. “Some have really been motivated by the project, and they continue to send me!” launches the one that has chosen to share a selection of these visual creations on the page Facebook of the high school, this week.

Une ville déserte à travers l’objectif

François-Olivier Bordeleau has used the rear-view mirror of a car to add another dimension to his photography.

PROVIDED

Everything was initially intended to compose a album collective memory to document the ” this time in history unusual “. “I wanted to feel the blank, the special character of this spring-there to remember beyond the pandemic,” said Mrs. Hade.

“I liked the fact to articulate the project around the work of a local artist. This is not just in our purchases that we can support people here, ” she adds.

Biting into the felt

When he saw the final result of the project, Mr. Dion was deeply affected by the interpretation made by the teenagers of his work. “I’m really happy to have been able to inspire these kids,” said the photographer. It’s really fun what they were doing! “

Une ville déserte à travers l’objectif

Samuel Bourdouhxe was staged on an empty street.

PROVIDED

It was found in images of teens, the same feeling he felt at the time to immortalize the city centre of Granby.

“That night, I was out in town with my wife, we came back to go look for dinner,” he says. To see the Main street also deserted on a Saturday night I was deeply struck. It demonstrated the particular character and unusual to what we had just begun to live. “

“It’s really picked me up to see the vision of young people about what we do, he continues, even more may be that this evening on the Main street. In photography, you will not catch not what you see but what you feel. “

Le Soleil

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr

Add a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *