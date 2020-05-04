Trystan Gem has introduced a trio of photographs depicting the tranquility of the place during the pandemic.
May 3, 2020 19h44
A deserted town through the lens
Marie-Eve Martel
The Voice of the East
Due to the pandemic, some places are usually very popular, to become deserted overnight. Decorations showing scenes rarely, if ever, have been immortalized in Granby during the past few weeks by students of 2nd cycle of the secondary school of the Divine Word.
This is a snapshot of the photographer of the Voice of The Is Alain Dion, who has inspired the teacher in plastic arts, Marie-Claude Hade.
“I saw his famous photo of the Main street, which he had taken at the beginning of the confinement, tells the story of the professor. It gave me the idea to propose to my students to recreate their own scene deserted during the confinement, in their street or near their homes. “