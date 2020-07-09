A difficult adjustment to the Impact for Victor Wanyama
Victor Wanyama (left) will have the opportunity to play his first official match in MLS on Thursday evening.
When he met the journalists in montreal for the first time, on march 4, Victor Wanyama had made a significant gesture by refusing to turn to show his name and number on the back of her shirt official, preferring instead to point the logo of the team the finger. With a team that Wanyama has however had little time to acclimatise since his arrival in the country.
The Kenyan 29-year-old spoke at a videoconference organized by the Montreal Impact on Tuesday.
“It was really difficult at the beginning, said the midfielder. You arrive, you’re new in a team, you are playing a match of the Champions League and, then, the pandemic hits anywhere in the world. “
“It’s more mentally challenging, he mentioned. You have to be strong because your family is far away. You must also think of your family. But things are what they are and we try to do what we have to do. Hope that the situation will subside. “
Recovery from the MLS
With the resumption of corporate practices in the Centre Nutrilait, and then the move of the team to the city-centre of Orlando, Wanyama had more opportunities to mingle with other Impact players.
“I try to talk to my teammates, and get to know them a little more. I spend a lot of time in the lounge of the players and I participate in activities. I try to keep myself busy. This is not easy. “
If no other tile falls on the Montreal Impact, on him or on the league by that time, Wanyama will have the opportunity to keep busy on Thursday evening. He will then have the opportunity to play the first official match in MLS, against the Revolution in New-England, in the framework of the tournament of revival of the league.
In a contest of circumstances, it is to this task that the Impact has paid US $150,000 in the general allocation to acquire the rights to Wanyama, ” an important player with a great career “, was, in particular, describes the sporting director Olivier Renard in confirming his hiring.
I have nothing to prove
— Victor Wanyama
Fox had also alluded to the vast experience of Wanyama, arguing that it would allow the incorporation of the young players of the club and help them to progress.
A rich past that includes stops in Belgium, Scotland and England, including the last four years with Tottenham in the Premier League, Wanyama does not feel that he should again make his mark with his new team and does not feel any additional pressure.
“I play football for a long time. I understand my role and know what I have to do. I have nothing to prove. I just want to help my team and do my best in each of my matches. “
Wanyama was also said to have to see the Impact that success in the short term.
“We have a good young group. We count on several good players at all positions on the field. This is only a matter of time before that clicks. We will be able to surprise many with the quality elements that we have and the plan that our head coach has in place. “