A disc intimate for Braids
Raphaelle Standell-Preston, Taylor Smith and Austin Tufts have wanted to explore the moment where the feelings of love disappear.
June 26, 2020
Updated on June 27, 2020 at 6h22
Leah Harvey
The Sun
The indie rock band Braids has decided to offer its audience a music intoxicating notes of soft and soothing for her fourth studio album. The nine original songs of Shadow Offering bear witness to stories that are full of fears and uncertainties, but leave the listener on a final optimistic charge of hope. The Sun spoke with two of the three members of the group, alberta, now based in Montreal.
The singer, Raphaelle Standell-Preston, and the two musicians, Taylor Smith and Austin Tufts, have attempted, for their latest album, treat of the relations of a couple nuances. Beyond the moments of joy that two people who love each other can live, the three members of the group Braids have wanted to explore the moment where the feelings of love disappear.
Aware that they were writing about themes heavier, the members of the group have composed the music, making sure that it would “support and give a happy conclusion to their audience.” “It may be that, in previous albums, we give a little less of the answers to the spectators, says Taylor. In Shadow Offering, our songs often pass through moments of crisis or loneliness, but we have really tried to always strive for a finish that gives hope to the people.” According to Raphaelle and Taylor, it was important that the nine songs of the album tend the hand toward the listener, the support and the help through the trials.
It is this plunge into the painful memories that was born the title of the album, Shadow Offering. “For me, it is important to put the light on moments or difficult emotions that we go through, all, the flow of life. My goal, as an artist, it really is to draw strength from these experiences and to transmit it to the public,” says Raphaelle.
If Taylor confesses that he created first of all for him-even at the very beginning of his career, it is necessary to him, now, to make a distinction between what he wants to experiment on the time, as a musician, and what he would like to hear on an album, as a listener.
“We do not create it according to what a fan of Braids, somewhere in the world, might want to listen to. One thinks of the public by putting ourselves in their shoes. I create what, to me, Taylor Smith, I’d like to hear on the radio. It does not create to please the radios”, shade Taylor.
A work team up to the clip
Their name indicates, Braids [plaits], there are many members with a tight weave. “We write and compose all together in a voluntarily very fair”, underlines, in particular, Taylor.
Whether writing songs or collaborating with other musicians, Braids are grateful for the work of all the members of his team. It is besides Raphaelle, which has achieved, for the first time, the music video for the song Just Let Me.
From the writing of the song, the young woman’s vision was very precise on how she should illustrate it in a video : “I thought about it day and night. I’ve mostly been inspired by the silence that can sometimes come between two people, to what extent it is significant, and the distance it creates between people.”
The singer highlights the exceptional work of the two dancers, Stephen John Quinlan and Justin De Luna, who abandoned themselves completely to his crazy ideas. Axelle Munezero, the choreographer, has also significantly aided, according to Raphaelle, to transmit his ideas through the movements of the body. Recalling the work “admirable,” its co-director, Derek Branscombe, the artist specifies the chance that she has had to work with a team equally dedicated, professional, and composed of friends, experts in each of their domain”.
Braids, very disappointed not to be able to do any show this summer, promises a return in force as soon as the sanitary measures to be issued by the public health permit. The group also hopes to visit more of the four corners of the province during his next canadian tour. In the meantime the dates more accurate, the group announces the start of its european tour which will begin in the Uk on 12 November if the world situation allows it.