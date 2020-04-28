A disease could be related to the coronavirus strikes children in the United Kingdom and France
Among the symptoms in young patients include abdominal pain, gastrointestinal disorders, and heart inflammation.
28 April 2020 8h59
Updated at 16h52
Agence France-Presse
LONDON — health authorities in british are trying to establish if there is a link between the pandemic of sars coronavirus and a serious disease affecting a small number of children, said Tuesday the Health minister, Matt Hancock.
This disease has recently emerged resembles Kawasaki disease, a syndrome of vascular affecting young children and the cause of which remains undetermined.
According to the regional daily newspaper La Dépêche du Midi, a score of similar cases were identified in the paris region.
“It is a new disease which, according to us, can be caused by the coronavirus,” said Matt Hancock on the radio LBC. “We are not 100% safe because some of the people who have contracted have not been tested positive to [coronavirus]. We are therefore currently a lot of research. But it is something that concerns us”, he added.
The minister indicated that there had been “a small number of cases”.
“This is a very rare disease, but I think it is quite plausible that this is due to this virus, at least in some cases,” had stated on Monday the head of the health service, Chris Whitty, during the daily press conference of the government on the coronavirus.
The british society of pediatric intensive care (PEAKS) had reported on Monday a warning of the public health service the English NHS England, in respect of a small increase in the number of cases of seriously ill children, some with COVID-19, others do not. Their syndromes were getting closer and closer to those of Kawasaki disease and toxic shock syndrome.
Professor Russell Viner, president of the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health (RCPCH), recalled that there was a low likelihood that children with the coronavirus become severely ill.
“We know that a very small number of children can become seriously ill from the COVID-19, but it is very rare,” he said in a statement, stressing that “the children appear to be part of the population least affected by this infection.”
Of the cases in the paris region
Twenty children have syndromes of this type” in the Ile-de-France, says the Dépêche du Midi in its issue of April 29.
“These are children who are between 2 and 10 years, and have no history significant, and no chronic disease”, explains in this daily dr Isabelle Kone Might, professor of pediatric rheumatology at the hospital Kremlin-Bicêtre in Paris.
“For the past month, we receive regular calls from intensivists for children with a table of myocarditis is severe and who have in addition to the signs of Kawasaki disease, some of them have been tested positive to the COVID-19,” says this specialist.
“This is a warning that we take very seriously in France, we are launching a signal, it is necessary to be vigilant,” says his side the professor Alexandre Belot, a rheumatologist and pediatrician at the hospital, Wife, Mother and Child, in Lyon, in the columns of the Dispatch.
“There is nothing to establish now a connection between Kawasaki disease and the COVID-19 but we find that of the children tested positive to the COVID-19 develop symptoms that correspond to those of Kawasaki disease, such as unstable voltage and myocarditis, to severe forms,” said Mr Belot, also researcher at the Inserm.