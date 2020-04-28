A disease could be related to the coronavirus strikes children in the United Kingdom
LONDON – health authorities in british are trying to establish if there is a link between the pandemic of sars coronavirus and a serious disease affecting a small number of children, said Tuesday the Health minister, Matt Hancock.
This disease has recently emerged resembles Kawasaki disease, a syndrome of vascular affecting young children and the cause of which remains undetermined.
“It is a new disease which, according to us, can be caused by the coronavirus,” said Tuesday the Health minister Matt Hancock on the radio LBC. “We are not 100% safe because some of the people who have contracted have not been tested positive (the coronavirus). We are therefore currently a lot of research. But it is something that concerns us”, he added.
The minister indicated that there had been “a small number of cases”.
“This is a very rare disease, but I think it is quite plausible that this is due to this virus, at least in some cases,” had stated on Monday the head of the health service, Chris Whitty, during the daily press conference of the government on the coronavirus.
The british society of pediatric intensive care (PEAKS) had reported on Monday a warning of the public health service the English NHS England, in respect of a small increase in the number of cases of seriously ill children, some with the COVID-19, others do not. Their syndromes were getting closer and closer to those of Kawasaki disease and toxic shock syndrome.
Among the symptoms in young patients include abdominal pain, gastrointestinal disorders, and heart inflammation.
Professor Russell Viner, president of the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health (RCPCH), recalled that there was a low likelihood that children with the coronavirus become severely ill.
“We know that a very small number of children can become seriously ill from the COVID-19, but it is very rare,” he said in a statement, stressing that “the children appear to be part of the population least affected by this infection.”