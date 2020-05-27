A DNA-based vaccine appears to be effective
May 26, 2020
The canadian Press
MONTREAL – A DNA-based vaccine appears to have protected rhesus macaques from infection with the coronavirus.
Vaccines of this kind stimulate cells to produce a pathogen or its component parts, eliciting an immune response.
Researchers from Harvard have developed six vaccines from the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2, and then injected to monkeys.
The antibody response observed in the animals was comparable to that seen in macaques and humans who have survived an infection by the virus.
Monkeys vaccinated with the coronavirus was then injected have presented only mild symptoms.
The multiplication of the virus was also lower among them than among the non-vaccinated animals, possibly because their immune system was better able to halt the progress of the invader.