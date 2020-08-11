A doctor of Québec rewarded for putting patients at the heart of decisions
Dr. France Légaré
August 10, 2020 18h43
Simon Carmichael
Thanks to his belief that the patient should be at the heart of decisions about its treatment, dr. of Quebec and professor at Université Laval France Légaré receives the medal of service Dr Léo-Paul Landry of the canadian medical Association. His numerous works on the subject have allowed to improve the knowledge and medical standards canadians.
As a fervent promoter of the participation and empowerment of the patients at the heart of the process medical for years, Dr. Légaré has established itself as a choice for the canadian medical Association (CMA). “She was among the first to recognize that patients should have a right to control their own treatment,” wrote the Association in a news release announcing the award.
France Légaré holds the department of family medicine and emergency medicine at Université Laval.
The medal of service Dr Léo-Paul Landry is awarded each year to a member who has made “exceptional contributions” to the advancement of health care in Canada
A fervent defendant of the involvement of the patient
During his career, Dr. Légaré is known for having been a pioneer in the integration of the participation and accountability of patients in the process medical. “As physicians, we generally had the habit to decide on treatment instead of patients,” explains Dr. France Légaré in a text published by the canadian medical Association. “Essentially, we tell them what we were going to do, instead of asking them what they wanted us to do.”
Since the 90’s, with her colleague Dr. Annette O’connor, she proposed the idea of a decision-making tool for patients, an idea that was quickly rejected.
Their perseverance, and their research during the following years, have allowed to recognize as an effective practice shared decision-making between the physician and the patient.
“At times, it was difficult to stay motivated in the meantime, the company and the medical profession catch up with you. But I am so happy that we did that”, also indicates the recipient.
Dr. Légaré has also written numerous books on the subject and has published data that support a greater integration of the role of the patient in the treatment in a reform of medical studies, policies and the health care system.