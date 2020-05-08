A donation of $ 5000 for SOS Troubleshooting
The founder of the Norman Dunn was presented in front of the company AFPAC, located in the industrial park, to recover the valuable cheque from the hands of the entrepreneur Alexandre Favreau.
The generosity of a contractor of Granby and its surroundings has enabled the delivery of a cheque of $ 5000 to the charity SOS Troubleshooting. A gift from the heavens for the food bank granbyenne who live of donations of the community since the beginning of the pandemic.
The founder of the organization, Norman Dunn, was presented on Wednesday in front of the company AFPAC, located in the industrial park, to recover the valuable cheque, which will continue its activities during the pandemic.
The owner of the business, specializing in the refurbishment of compactors and waste presses, paperboard, Alexander Favreau, has felt the need to do his part after he learned that the other persons business, including Miguel St-Pierre’s IGA St-Pierre, as he well knows, had contributed to the cause.
“I know how much Miguel has a big heart, tells the story of Mr. Favreau. I asked myself how to help, me too.”
Privileged to continue to operate her business, essential service, the business man considers himself fortunate to have never known hunger. “It touches me to hear that people have been losing their jobs and know the misery because of what is happening in this moment. I put myself in their place and I say to myself that I would like to have assistance and resources during this period as difficult and unpredictable,” he says.
A publication on Facebook and a few days later, Mr. Favreau was able to raise the money thanks to its entourage and its business partners.
It is not excluded that the young man recurrence, who had a initial goal of $ 10,000. “I have several clients in the area of food that I seek. Maybe they could donate their unsold or surplus if they do not wish to contribute money,” thinks he.
The gifts to survive
This gift comes at an opportune time for the organization that is currently funded solely by the monetary contributions of the community.
“It is normally self-sufficient in 74 %, with our businesses [editor’s NOTE: the general store and the Café of the three apples]; here, we rely on donations 100%,” recalls Éric Vachon, representative of the food bank.
Despite a certain drop in donations compared to the same period in normal times, it welcomes the generosity of the population. “As long as we will not be able to reopen our store, donations are our only source of income to continue to operate the food assistance. We don’t even know if we will be able to hold our food drive this year,” he says.
READ ALSO: SOS Troubleshooting refocusing its activities
The general store opened within a few weeks
The general store, where are resold goods are new or second-hand offered by the citizens, would have been able to open its doors at the same time as the other retail outlets on Monday.
However, it was decided to wait a bit before welcoming to new customers, for health reasons and logistics.
READ ALSO: The store of SOS Troubleshooting remains closed
The situation is always under evaluation, ” said Mr. Vachon. The reopening of the general store is a matter of a few weeks and only the profitability of trade will prevail.
“We don’t know yet if we will be able to be profitable, notes the spokesman. If it costs us $ 1500 per day by staff, but only made sales of $ 500, it is better that it remains closed.”
It will also need to exercise a tight control of the customer. “Most of the time, people come to poke around,” says Eric Vachon. We’re going to have to watch for that they may not wander unnecessarily in the store so that there will be people waiting their turn outside. It will come only if one has an urgent need.”