A face-to-face Impact-Toronto FC during the tournament, recovery from the MLS
Photo: Paul Chiasson, The canadian Press
The Montreal Impact and Toronto FC will cross the iron during the second round of matches of group C, on 15 July, on the occasion of the tournament of stimulus “MLS is Back ” of the Major League Soccer, which will take place from 8 July to 11 August in Orlando.
The timing of the tournament has been revealed on Wednesday afternoon, almost two weeks after the draw at the end of which, to the pleasure of many people including midfielder Samuel Piette, the two large canadian rivals have found themselves in the same group.
In the framework of the tournament, the Impact will play its three games in the space of 12 days. The first will take place on Thursday, July 9, at 20 h, against the Revolution in New-England. After the duel against Toronto FC, which will also take place at 20 h, men Thierry Henry will complete the strand of the preliminary competing against D. C. United on 21 July, at 22: 30.
All these matches will count for the standings of the MLS regular season action.
Shortly after the draw, Piette had manifested his satisfaction at the turn of events, even though, according to several observers, the group C is one of the toughest among the six in the tournament.
“I think that any group is difficult, in the sense that all teams can win this tournament here,” said Piette.
“These are only three group matches, after, what are the final stages. So, it goes fairly quickly. Honestly, I’m very, very happy with our group, especially to be with Toronto. I think that this would not have been a true tournament if they had not been with them. So, super happy and it will not be easy, as much for us as for our opponents, ” he added.
The reaction was similar at the other end of highway 401.
“As was the fate, we have Montreal (in our group) which will give a game exciting and something to please the fans too “, had commented head coach Greg Vanney.
“I know our players will be anxious and excited to play against Montreal. I don’t know if there is a group easier than another. They all seem to be difficult. We will try to resume the pace, prepare as quickly as possible. But we are all excited to be back on the field and in the competition soon. “
Toronto FC will play its first game on Friday, July 10, against D. C. United, which could confer a slight advantage in the Impact, given the day to rest from which will benefit the troupe to montreal. The troupe toronto will play next against New England on July 21.
As for the Vancouver Whitecaps, they will begin their tournament on July 9 against FC Dallas. The men of Marc Dos Santos will face the Seattle Sounders, their main rivals, the 20 July, in the last match of group B.
Two meetings will be at the poster during the inaugural day of the tournament. As announced, Orlando City SC and the Inter Miami FC, in the group, will launch the bal, 20 h. will Follow, at 22: 30, the confrontation between Nashville SC and the Fire of Chicago, the other two teams in group A, which comprises six clubs compared to four courses in the other five groups.
Each team will play three times during the group stage. The first three of the Group, as well as the first two of each group and the best three third of the other five groups will then qualify for the knockout phase.
The final will take place on 11 August. The tournament champion will deserve his place for the champions League, the Concacaf 2021.