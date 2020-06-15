A face-to-face of two injured serious Martre Gaspé

June 15, 2020 18h24

Simon Carmichael

Initiative of journalism-local – The Sun

A head-on collision has had two serious injuries on route 132 around 15h, à La Martre Gaspé.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) reports that the drivers, both only in their vehicle, suffered significant injuries.

A lady was quickly transported to a hospital. The second driver, him, had to be extricated from the carcass of his vehicle before being transported to the hospital by the end of the afternoon. It would be in a condition deemed very serious.

The ministry of Transport has opened a bypass so that the 132 road was still closed at the height of the avenue of the Lighthouse to 18h.

Le Soleil

