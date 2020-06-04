A fake trader car pleads guilty

June 4, 2020

Johanne Fournier

Special Collaboration

Stéphane André Imbeault has pleaded guilty to a charge brought against him under the act on the protection of the consumer.

The Office of consumer protection accused him of having acted as a trader for automobiles, having acquired the vehicles for resale, so that he does not have the permit required by the act.

The accused shall pay a fine of 1 046$. The offence committed in Rimouski dates back to February 2018.

“Any person who makes the trade or the recycling of road vehicles must have a permit, reminiscent of the Office by way of a press release. People who are paid to act as an intermediary between consumers in the context of the sale of used vehicles also need a permit.”

Le Soleil

