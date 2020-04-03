A false-positive disrupts a family and a village
The small Florence
At the bedside the cradle of their daughter every night to monitor his breathing, the public Health, have reported positive COVID-19, the parents of the small Florence had learned that their baby of four months was not finally reached the virus.
“We’re really relieved, but it is also a shock,” says Marie Perron, the mother of Florence. On the 23rd of march, she received a call from public Health who has upset the rest of the family. The youngest had been declared positive for the coronavirus.
“Public Health has told me that they had only the result for Florence. She explained to us that we absolutely had to monitor his breathing, as if his lips were turning blue, he had to immediately go to the emergency room “, remembers with emotion Ms. Perron. “We spent over an hour on the phone to make the rounds of the people I’d seen and the places where I went with Florence “, she adds.
In the previous days, his son of four years had presented symptoms similar to a cold, Florence, for her part, was crying a lot and was slightly fever, then she developed a cough after a serious sore throat. Since she had met a friend who was returning from a trip at the beginning of the month of march, the family was able to pass the screening tests to the COVID-19. “This friend got his result and it was negative. It is said that at least, thanks to it, we knew that our daughter was sick “, laments Ms. Perron.
For a week, it has not closed the eyes for fear that our daughter, it closes for the last time
— Mary Perron
On the 27th of march, in the absence of new results of the four other members of the family, the spouse of Ms. Perron calls directly to the clinic of their family doctor. It confirms that the results of the tests arrived. “Good news “, they were told, the other four members of the family have all been reported negative.
“I was really happy, and then I thought : I breastfeed Florence, how can it be positive if it is not I who have passed on ?” she questioned. It is at this point that the physician could accessed also in the folder of Florence and discovered that his test was also negative.
“In the background, she has never had the COVID-19. What is written in his medical record, it is that its test was not negative, it was doubtful, so he was sent to another laboratory, which has finally confirmed that he is negative, ” says Ms. Perron.
A relief upsetting says Ms. Perron. “We know that the health system is overwhelmed, but we trusted them. This is very serious to tell a mother that her baby of four months has the coronavirus. For a week, it has not closed the eyes for fear that our daughter, it closes for the last time “, slips the broken voice Ms. Perron.
Prevention
For the sake of confidentiality, the integrated Center for academic health and social services (CIUSSS) of the Estrie region, has indicated that he could not comment on the case of the small Florence.
However, the CIUSSS confirms that there is a protocol when you are faced with a potential false positive.
“In a case where the result of a test is considered to be impaired, additional analyses are made. Pending the results, the public Health asks the family to apply the same rules that a case is considered to be positive in order to avoid the spread of the virus and protect the family, ” explains Marie-Ève Nadeau, spokesman for the CIUSSS of the eastern Townships.
She points out that, in the current context, where all of Quebec is in prevention, public Health ” ‘d prefer to put all the necessary measures in place “.
In addition, the CIUSS confirms that the results of those tested are available in the medical record. A family doctor can thus access and communicate the result if it is negative. “The public Health of the Estrie region, recalls the positive cases to conduct epidemiological investigations,” says Ms. Nadeau.
Re-establish the facts
Before the mystery as to how the COVID-19 would have been able to enter their home, the spouse of Ms. Perron had published a video became viral on Facebook where it sensibilisait Quebecers to the ease of spreading the virus.
“It has been done to educate people and I fear that it has the air of a beautiful gang of cabochons “, laments Ms. Perron.
It is that the diagnosis of Florence had created a commotion in the small town of Piopolis, where the family resides.
“It was a lot of disorder. There are a lot of parents of friends of our son who began to panic. There are people who are actually force it to edge because their child attends the same daycare as ours. It is a situation that has caused stress to many of the world, ” says Ms. Perron, who hopes to be able to reset the clock to the hour.
This time, Ms. Perron wishes to raise the awareness of health authorities to the consequences of a false diagnosis.
“The people who work in public Health, we trusted them. We know that they work hard, but they must take the time to explain things, because it can have huge consequences in the life of a family, ” says Ms. Perron. “Fortunately, it ends well for us, but we cried a lot,” she concludes.