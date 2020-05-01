A family should it be “manufacture” its own immunity?
Even if the family members are relatively young, the coronavirus can be very dangerous.
A reader explains that his partner has been tested positive to the COVID-19. The public authorities have therefore been asked to isolate themselves in a room in their house for 14 days. She wondered, however, if she and her children would not be better to remain in contact with him, so, she says, to develop the”natural immunity” of the members of his family. “By catching [the COVID-19] now by my spouse, is it that our natural immunity to develop?”
President of the canadian Society for virology and a researcher at the CHUM research Centre, Nathalie Grandvaux warns us against the use of this type of solution, and this, for several reasons.
“The isolation of the infected person aims to prevent transmission of the virus. The transmission, if it is not controlled, will cause a large demand for the health system. This is what happened at the beginning of the pandemic, and made sure that our system can reach saturation and not be able to take care of patients with severe forms”, she explains.
This practice of isolation also serves to prevent a resurgence in the number of cases of people infected by the COVID-19 over the next few months, as many fear. “If each person that is infected is not isolated, we run the risk of a second wave of transmission as important as the first. To avoid this, the déconfinement must be done in a gradual manner”, says dr. Grandvaux, who is also a professor in the Department of biochemistry and molecular medicine, Faculty of medicine of the University of Montreal.
Moreover, even if the family members are relatively young, the coronavirus can be very dangerous. “Even if the vast majority of people who suffer from severe symptoms are those over 70 years of age, young people develop a severe form of the disease.”
Finally, Nathalie Grandvaux recalls that “the development of immunity in the face of the SARS-CoV-2 is not yet an established fact. Additional studies are required to ensure such protection.” Can you get two times the COVID-19? This question is crucial in the fight against the pandemic today has no firm answer.
