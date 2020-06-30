A father’s violent repeat offender sentenced to six years in prison for shaking his infant
The boy of a few weeks has undergone two episodes of violence at the hands of his father in 2018.
June 30, 2020 16h18
Isabelle Mathieu
The Sun
A young father of la Beauce guilty for the second time abuse on his young baby was given a sentence of six years in penitentiary.
Sentences of five to six years of detention shall be reserved, in the canadian case law, to cases of severe child abuse, those where the sequelae are the most important, said the judge, Rachel Gagnon of the Québec Court, accepting the suggestion of punishment of the Crown and the defence.
But in the case of Jean-Philippe*, the fact that the serious assault on her boy of a few weeks may be a recurrence “amply justifies the term of imprisonment proposed,” said the judge Gagnon.
Jean-Philippe, 28 years old, pleaded guilty to two acts of violence committed against her baby, in June and July 2018.
Irritated by the crying of his child, the father has compressed the torso of the infant to an opportunity and shaken in another episode. After the last gestures, the child had to be hospitalized in Quebec for 21 days, suffering from a brain hemorrhage and a lung and a fracture to the ribs and the skull.
The toddler had to undergo many medical care and be fed as it struggled to feed. Now two years old, he would have picked up fortunately a normal development, even if it is of low weight.
A few times, Jean-Philippe has expressed his remorse. “I think my actions every day,” assured he, by the means of video conferencing.
The judge Gagnon reminded him that he has chosen to be silent after the first event, and that he continued to remain alone with his child, even if he knew that he was at risk.
At the time of the crimes, the father was eating testosterone to improve his performance to the training. He knew that the substance made him more impulsive. He asserts that he lacked sleep and he was working a lot as a mover.
Between January and April 2015, Jean-Philippe had committed acts of violence on his little girl, aged six months. He had been punished with a sentence of 17 months of detention. The father had not revealed this history to the mother of his son.
The father has been detained since his arrest. Once subtracted the remand, it will have 34 months of prison to be served. It will be forbidden to communicate with his child.
* First name fictitious to protect the identity of victims