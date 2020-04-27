A festival virtual on YouTube in partnership with Cannes, Venice and Berlin
Jamie Foxx was at the Toronto Festival last year. The TIFF is attached to many festivals for a virtual event that will provide free movies on YouTube.
NEW YORK — Twenty film festivals first plan, including Cannes, Venice, Berlin or Toronto, will participate in a virtual event that will provide free movies on YouTube, announced on Monday that the festival’s american Tribeca, partner, in a press release.
The festival “We Are One: A Global Film Festival” (we are one: a global festival of the film) will take place from 29 may to 7 June online and will offer feature films, short films, documentaries, music and roundtables virtual.
The exact program is not yet known.
The organisers have indicated that the content would be a mix of films new and old.
Originally scheduled from 12 to 23 may, the Cannes film festival, had considered a report at the end of June, but the French authorities have since banned all the rally until mid-July.
Its organisers have said it could take new forms””.
The parallel sections of the Cannes film festival have cancelled their edition 2020.
A portion of the proceeds of the festival will be paid to the world health Organization (WHO), as well as charities, have announced the organizers.
The people who will be going to the address YouTube.com/WeAreOne to view content to make, too, which is a gift of the associations.
“We often talk about the role that can play the movies to inspire and bring people together across borders, to help soothe the world”, commented the executive director of the Tribeca film festival, Jane Rosenthal, quoted in the press release.
“The world has need of appeasement at this time,” added the one who co-founded the festival with actor Robert De Niro and entrepreneur Craig Hatkoff.