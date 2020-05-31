A few films for Clint Eastwood, which is celebrating its 90 years?
Clint Eastwood (center) when he won the Oscars for best director and best film for <em>Unforgivable</em> in 1993.
30 may 2020 20: 24
Andrew Marszal
Agence France-Presse
LOS ANGELES — Legend of westerns, spaghetti and the american cinema, Clint Eastwood’s celebration Sunday, the 90-year-old but, true to his image of the tough guy, the actor-director doesn’t seem ready to put his camera in the closet.
Starring oscar winner, who added nine films in the last ten years, does not speak of retirement and love of all ways not birthdays.
“We’re just going to do something as a family, very, very quiet, very subdued,” said his son, Scott Eastwood, 34 years old, on television.
“We’re going to drag a cake, of course. It is probably not going to like it.”
Born in 1930, Clint Eastwood has to his credit more than fifty films, and began his long career with small roles in the 1950s before gaining access to the celebrity.
Its success has never wavered since: last November, he walked again on the red carpet of his long legs for his biopic of the controversial The Case of Richard Jewell.
The feature film has been variously received by critics and is especially attracted criticisms for having portrayed a journalist without scruples exchanging sexual favours in exchange for information.
In old man used to controversy, Clint Eastwood has remained right in his cowboy boots.