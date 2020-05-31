A few films for Clint Eastwood, which is celebrating its 90 years?

| May 30, 2020 | Enterteiment | No Comments

Quelques films de plus pour Clint Eastwood qui fête ses 90 ans? 

Quelques films de plus pour Clint Eastwood qui fête ses 90 ans? 

Clint Eastwood (center) when he won the Oscars for best director and best film for <em>Unforgivable</em> in 1993.

Share

30 may 2020 20: 24

Share

A few films for Clint Eastwood, which is celebrating its 90 years?

Andrew Marszal

Agence France-Presse

LOS ANGELES — Legend of westerns, spaghetti and the american cinema, Clint Eastwood’s celebration Sunday, the 90-year-old but, true to his image of the tough guy, the actor-director doesn’t seem ready to put his camera in the closet.

Starring oscar winner, who added nine films in the last ten years, does not speak of retirement and love of all ways not birthdays.

“We’re just going to do something as a family, very, very quiet, very subdued,” said his son, Scott Eastwood, 34 years old, on television.

“We’re going to drag a cake, of course. It is probably not going to like it.”

Born in 1930, Clint Eastwood has to his credit more than fifty films, and began his long career with small roles in the 1950s before gaining access to the celebrity.

Its success has never wavered since: last November, he walked again on the red carpet of his long legs for his biopic of the controversial The Case of Richard Jewell.

The feature film has been variously received by critics and is especially attracted criticisms for having portrayed a journalist without scruples exchanging sexual favours in exchange for information.

In old man used to controversy, Clint Eastwood has remained right in his cowboy boots.

Quelques films de plus pour Clint Eastwood qui fête ses 90 ans? 

AFP Valerie Macon

In the 1960s, the trilogy of westerns by Sergio Leone, which made him internationally known had already been criticised for its gratuitous violence. A few years later, Eastwood was accused of fascism for his role as a policeman-avenger in Inspector Harry, and then va-t-en-guerre for american Marksman in 2014.

He has not harvested that shots far, far away: Oscar-best director and best film for Unforgivable in 1993, it reissues the double for The Girl with a million dollars in 2005.

He also received a Palme d’or at the Cannes film festival for her overall career, not free from failures sometimes massacred by the critics.

“I like to think that it slides on him… It was étrillé quite frequently all along”, said Tim Gray, executive vice-president of the trade magazine Variety.

“I think he’s going to continue to work as long as he can. It seems to be driven by his creative impetus”, he said to theAFP.

“I like to do it”

Polite but deemed not inclined to confidences, personal or worldly, Clint Eastwood has talked about future projects, but nothing was programmed before the pandemic of the COVID-19 does not cause the closure of the studios in Hollywood last march.

In the beginning of the year, the director had assured in an interview to the british channel ITV that it continued to flourish in his business. “I love doing it, it is nice to be able to have a job that pays,” he started.

“I love to be in movies, I love making films and I started to realize, because one day I thought that I was going to see me on the screen and tell me “that’s enough Eastwood, you should do something else”.”

In other interviews, the artist had said that he did not understand why people such as Billy Wilder and Frank Capra had put an end to their career prematurely. He had himself expressed his desire to work for as long as he will find interesting projects.

Eastwood had announced that he was retiring as an actor after his role in Gran Torino in 2008. It has, however, reappeared in front of the camera four years later to Return to the game, and then again in 2018 for The Mule.

“It’s pretty unpredictable,” said Tim Gray, who feels that “now, he’s doing what he wants to do”.

Former mayor of the small town of Carmel, California, Clint Eastwood remains politically engaged. He had thus supported the billionaire Michael Bloomberg, the unfortunate candidate for the nomination and a democrat in view of the presidential election of 2020.

Father of eight children, and several times grand-father, the actor should be well surrounded Sunday, even if it is an offer that he might have preferred to refuse.

“It would probably be as if nothing had happened. He hates his birthday,” assured his daughter Alison in the magazine Closer.

Le Soleil

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr

Add a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *