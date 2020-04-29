A few shots of déconfinement elsewhere in Canada
The premier of Ontario, Doug Ford after his press conference in Toronto, Tuesday,
28 April 2020 14h43
Updated at 17: 00
Share
A few shots of déconfinement elsewhere in Canada
The canadian Press
Share
Some provinces have started to unveil their plan to ease the restrictions put in place for a few weeks in order to limit the spread of the COVID-19. Here’s what the provinces have announced up here to begin the “déconfinement” and the recovery of the economy:
Quebec
François Legault has set Monday, may 11, the reopening of schools and childcare facilities outside the Greater Montreal area, and the 19 may in this area. The prime minister says, however, that children will not be forced to go home. Secondary schools, colleges and universities will remain closed until September.
On Tuesday, Mr. Legault has announced the reopening of a gradual business from the may 4, outside the greater Montreal region, and as of may 11, in the metropolitan region. This recovery will affect three main groups of businesses: stores that are not in the malls (or have a door on the outside), the construction and civil engineering and manufacturing companies. The gatherings are prohibited.
—
Ontario
The prime minister and Doug Ford unveiled Monday a “roadmap” in three stages, but it has not fixed calendar. The first step will include the opening of some places of work that may modify their practices (such as the collection or delivery of the goods at the edge of the street), the opening of parks, the possibility to receive more people at certain events such as funerals and the recovery of elective surgeries in hospitals.
The second step may involve the opening of more businesses and outdoor spaces, and the authorization of public gatherings most important. Step 3 would include the opening of all places of work and relaxation of the rules on public gatherings – but not the big sporting and entertainment events.
The minister of Education, Stephen Lecce, had announced on Sunday that the schools financed by the State would remain closed until may 31 – at least.
—
New Brunswick
The first minister Blaine Higgs has implemented the 24 of April the first stage of its plan to reopen in four phases. It now allows a limited practice on golf courses, as well as the activities of hunting and fishing. Two family cells are allowed to interact up close. The post-secondary students may go home if the school deems safe, and of religious services in the open air can take place if the people remain in their vehicle and comply with the aloofness.
The second phase, which could begin within two to four weeks, would see the resumption of elective surgeries and the re-opening of child care centres, offices, restaurants, BIKE trails and campgrounds on a seasonal basis. The third phase would allow for regular church services and the reopening of offices of dentists and fitness centers. The final phase, which would probably only after the availability of a vaccine, would allow for large gatherings.
—
Île-du-Prince-Édouard
In l’île-du-Prince-Édouard, it said Tuesday the first phase of a plan to ease restrictions in the field of public health.
According to this first step, the priority services of health care, non-emergency, will be restarted on the 1st of may – including some elective surgeries and certain service providers, such as physiotherapists, optometrists and chiropractors.
Also from the 1st of may, outdoor gatherings and activities, outdoor recreation, non-contact five or less people from different households will be allowed, provided that the participants maintain a distance physical.
—
Alberta
The prime minister Jason Kenney were referred from the April 7, the preliminary details of the recovery strategy of the province. We wish first to achieve up to 20 000 tests per day, to ensure a more precise track of the close contacts of infected persons, quarantine, tight those who come from abroad, use the applications of smartphones in order to enforce the quarantine orders, and expanding the port of the mask.
—
Saskatchewan
The government of Saskatchewan has unveiled the 23 April a plan in five steps. The lifting of some of the measures may begin on may 4 – dentists, optometrists and other health professionals. The first phase also includes the golf courses, and camping. Phase 2 would give the green light to retail. Restaurants and gyms could be open in phase 3, but with a limited capacity. In phase 4, we would open the arenas, pools and playgrounds. In phase 5, the province would consider lifting the restrictions on the size of public gatherings.
—
Manitoba
The government is expected to unveil his plan soon. The chief administrator of public health stated that in the near future, some companies in non-essential could reopen and that we could increase the limit of 10 people for public gatherings. Churches and restaurants may also have to restart eventually.