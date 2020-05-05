A film by Marc Séguin broadcast online for free
May 5, 2020 13: 02
The documentary feature film The firm and its state, of the painter Marc Séguin, will be released online may 11 to 14, for free.
The 14th of may at 19h, the painter and filmmaker originally from the Outaouais will participate in a panel discussion in connection with the film, just before one of the screenings.
Marc Séguin will be “surrounded” (distance) of the agronomist Louis Robert, the farmer and environmental activist Maude Prud’homme and professor Patrick Mundler. The panelists will reflect together on various issues deemed “crucial” around agriculture and food sovereignty.
Live on Facebook, they will answer the questions of the journalist of radio-canada Catherine Mercier (The green week).
The film will be available on Facebook, here. The trailer is on there.
This series of screenings is organised by the festival Ciné Green, in collaboration with SUCO and tightrope walkers Media.
In this period of a pandemic, “many voices share their concerns in regards to the food security of Quebec, emphasize the organizers. These voices criticize “a heavy dependence on imports of food and labour to ensure the supply of the population”.
“With the possibility of food shortages, rising prices resulting from the tightening of borders and the rise of a logic of protectionism, several have launched the idea of strengthening the food sovereignty of Quebec”, do they outline.