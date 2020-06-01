A fire destroyed the House Busteed, built in 1800, on the Gaspé peninsula
The House Busteed, Pointe-à-la-Croix in the Gaspé. Built in 1800 by Thomas Busteed, was completely destroyed by a fire.
Share
June 1, 2020 14: 00
Share
A fire destroyed the House Busteed, built in 1800, on the Gaspé peninsula
Gilles Gagné
The Sun
POINTE-À-LA-CROIX – A fire has completely destroyed Sunday night the House Busteed, Pointe-à-la-Croix in the Gaspé. Built in 1800 by Thomas Busteed, he was one of the oldest residences in the region. Uninhabited since 2009, she belonged since 2011 to the band council of the community’s mi’gmaq of Listuguj.
The alert was given to 21: 40, but the firemen of Listuguj and Pointe-à-la-Croix have only been able to control flare ups widespread. An investigation is underway as a first attempt to put the fire had occurred there a little over a week.
“You could see black marks on the wall when I went there a week,” laments Michel Goudreau, of the Société historique Machault, which ensures the protection of the heritage in this sector. He qualifies as a “great loss to the Gaspé peninsula” the disappearance of the house.
The mayor of Pointe-à-la-Croix, Pascal Bujold has responded on social media by writing ” do not…The oldest house in the Gaspé is on fire! What a sad new…But that so…Why have you done this! It hurts and it will hurt for a long time….”