A fire forces the evacuation of at least 500 homes in Nova Scotia
Up to 500 other residences may need to be evacuated if the situation deteriorates.
May 24, 2020 16h24
The canadian Press
PORTERS LAKE, N.-É. – Fire crews from Nova Scotia have had to deal with a rocky ground and dry weather Sunday, while they continued to fight a fire out of control has forced the evacuation of 523 homes in an area to the east of Halifax.
David Steeves, of the department of Lands and Forests of the province, said that the disaster in the area of Porters Lake, covering an area of 50 hectares and was contained in a proportion of 60 % Sunday after-noon, compared to 30 % the day before.
According to Mr. Steeves, certain sectors are difficult to access, complicating the battle. He however, added that the firefighters were “going to fight for every inch of ground”.
According to the fire service in the Halifax region, the prospects were more optimistic, but up to 500 other residences, however, could need to be evacuated if the situation deteriorates.
Mr. Steeves noted that strong winds coming from the west could push the fire towards the community, although the situation is difficult to predict, he noted, because of the weather conditions and extremely dry conditions.
He reported that approximately 45 fire in Halifax were in the woods with 30 firefighters in the department. An incident management team was also on the scene.
“We remain very involved in an effort of choking, and we take everything extremely seriously,” said Mr. Steeves Sunday.
“The nature of the terrain is extremely demanding for the firefighters who are out in the woods. You can imagine some of the large boulders and things of the kind for which the county of Halifax is famous for. So they must hang around a lot of equipment above it. It is difficult work.”
The authorities have also reminded citizens that a ban on campfires is in effect across the province, because the risks of fire are high due to dry conditions, wind and low humidity.