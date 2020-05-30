A first case in a ltc facility on the North Shore
Share
May 29, 2020 20h12
Share
A first case in a ltc facility on the North Shore
Steeve Paradis
Special Collaboration
BAIE-COMEAU – For the first time in 15 days, a case of infection with the COVID-19 has been listed on the North Shore. And, the first in the region, this case comes from a center for housing and long-term care (CHSLD). It is, however, not a resident, but rather an employee.
The case has been registered in one of the two NURSING homes of Sept-Îles, has confirmed the integrated Centre of health and social services (CISSS) of the North Shore. “He is an employee of a CHSLD,” confirmed the spokesperson of the organization, Myriam Won, without being more precise.
But the question that arises is how a new case could declare that on the North Shore, while there has been no infection reported in the region since the 13th of may. The case is it necessarily from outside the region?
Dr. Stéphane Trépanier, consultant in public health at the CISSS of the North Shore, refused to say whether he was a regular employee of the CHSLD or rather an employee of a private agency staff, as there are so many in the health facilities of the North Shore, mainly due to the shortage of labour, and of which the staff generally comes from outside the region.
“What I can say is that it is an employee, not a resident,” said dr. Trépanier, just as tight-lipped when asked if this case is a transmission from the community or from outside.
The medical council has, however, indicated that this new infected person has been “in close contact” with a confirmed case of COVID-19. The new case was registered on Thursday, after a screening test conducted because of this contact.
Obviously, an epidemiological investigation is conducted to trace the people who had been possibly in contact with this new case. Screening tests will also be carried out for all staff and residents of the CHSLD. The visits of the peer helpers at this institution are no longer allowed, “until the contrary is proved”.
The facility will also be subjected to a cleaning from the inside out, argued dr. Trépanier, “and the level of infection control will be raised”.
With this new case, there are 115 cases of contamination coronavirus on the North Shore. The number, 113 of these people are considered to be restored.