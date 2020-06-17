A first foodtruck in the streets of Gaspé
The truck of the restaurant Tétû was the first <em>foodtruck</em> to settle in the Gaspé peninsula, after the city allowed the street food.
Share
17 June 2020 17: 00
Share
A first foodtruck in the streets of Gaspé
Simon Carmichael
Initiative of journalism-local – The Sun
As soon as Gaspé has authorized the foodtrucks on its territory, a few weeks ago, the brewery gaspé Tétû embarked in the adventure. After having had to interrupt the operations of its restaurant because of the COVID-19, the owner saw in the truck a way to restart the machine.
“When we thought of the concept of the Tétû, there was a foodtruck in the décor,” explains the owner of the establishment from the gaspé, Pascal Denis. The latter did not, however, to see it happen as quickly in the landscape of Gaspé. “It was envisioned in a horizon of 5 to 6 years, but the pandemic has really accelerated things as we had to put the restaurant on break”, he adds.
Installed since a few weeks on the rue de la Reine, Gaspé, the truck is already experiencing a lot of success, from opening to closing. “As it is offers lunch and ice cream, it allows you to not have a dead time. The customer is really at the rendez-vous”, says Mr. Denis.
Un truck not too mobile
The truck of the Têtû for the moment is more static than expected, COVID-19 requires. In order to comply with the measures of the Public Health, the conservator has had to install separators, beads, and pellets around the truck to enforce social distancing.
Pascal Denis wants to offer a complete experience to its customers, even if the measures are present. “We want to install a deck, to the music, make it nice to eat around the truck, even if there are rules to be respected”, he adds.
If we will remain in front of the hotel Baker for the duration of the tourist season, the truck could very well walk into a corporate event once the summer ended. “We had a lot of requests of companies. We look forward to being able to respond !” says Mr. Denis.
The street food is here to stay in Gaspé
If the city has decided to allow chefs such as Pascal Denis to start a street food, it is first of all to help as much as possible to get out of the crisis of the COVID-19, will be especially difficult for restaurants. “We wanted to give a little bit of elastic to the conservators to ensure that they have the greatest chance of escape,” explains the mayor of Gaspé, Daniel Côté.
While the street food was forbidden in the Gaspé previously, the mayor has every intention of allowing well beyond the pandemic. “For the moment, this is only a waiver, but we really want to legalize it over the next few months. We just want to ensure that the foodtrucks that are in the Gaspé peninsula are linked to the conservators of Gaspé,” he concludes.