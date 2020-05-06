A first outbreak of outbreak of coronavirus in a daycare center in Quebec
Photo: iStock
12 children on 27 have contracted the COVID-19 in a child care emergency for essential workers in Mascouche.
An outbreak of the COVID-19 occurred in a nursery in Mascouche, which would be a first in Quebec, according to the director of public Health in the Lanaudière region.
The nursery, which is an emergency child care for essential workers, was closed Monday, said the director, Dr. Richard Lessard, in a virtual press conference on Wednesday.
The investigation of public health has determined that 12 children on 27 have contracted the COVID-19, as well as four employees. The first case was confirmed on 30 April.
“We should expect further outbreaks in other day care,” warned Dr. Lessard.
And as ” this is the first case in Quebec, it will be investigated thoroughly “, he promised.
Thirty employees trace all the contacts of infected persons.
In the meantime, it was recommended that the nursery attached to the school, La Mennais, Mascouche, has to be closed for 14 days. The children are in isolation at home.
Public health in the Lanaudière region has decided to postpone the reopening of schools and childcare services of the regional county municipality (RCM) of Joliette : they had to open their doors on may 11, but this will be rather the 19, similar to the schedule followed in the greater Montreal area.
This is also the case for two other MRC of Joliette : the MRC Les Moulins, where is Mascouche, and that of The Assumption.
Further south, these two regions of Lanaudière were first affected, but now, Dr. Lessard see more cases in the north, notably in Joliette.
There are 2606 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lanaudière and 106 deaths.
According to the most recent figures, the MRC of Joliette had 497 confirmed cases of COVID-19, MRC de L’assomption 703 cases (including more than 530 Repentigny) and the MRC Les Moulins 903 cases, which includes nearly 700 cases in Terrebonne.
According to Dr. Lessard, 7 of the 14 CHSLD publics in the region are struggling with outbreaks. “They are all under control, but some still have new cases,” he said.