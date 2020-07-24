A first register customers for the bars and resto-bars
July 23, 2020
Updated at 20h04
Myriam Boulianne
The marketing firm Lanla has launched, on Thursday morning, the first registry for both the bar owners and their customers, RESTEZOUVERTS.com.
The Web platform allows you to keep a single register and secure access to all the bars and restos-bars and ensure a quick follow-up in the event of a potential outbreak of COVID-19.
“It is a voluntary registry, a free, easy-to-use, secure and confidential, says Mr. Beaulieu, vice-president at Lanla. We think that this registry is going to give a little boost to the industry while educating the population.”
The president of les rôtisseries St-Hubert has already confirmed the use of the platform in all of its establishments.
For the moment, there is no precise number as to the number of facilities that have registered, but the next day, their number is expected to increase, according to Mr. Beaulieu. “The inscription is made on a voluntary basis. This is not a requirement of the public health,” he recalls.
RESTEZOUVERTS.com it is easily accessible through a Web page. On a voluntary basis, owners can register by entering the contact details of the institution. “It only takes a few minutes to register, it’s very simple,” says Mr. Beaulieu.
As for clients, they will have to answer questions set by the public Health and enter their contact information. When potential case of COVID-19 within the institution attended, the clients receive a message from the part of the institution.
The Corporation of the owners of bars, brasseries and taverns in Quebec, the association of the bar of Quebec, the Union of the tenants of the bars of Quebec and the Association Restoration Québec invite the establishment owners to use the register, thus complying with the recommendations of the public Health.
Renaud Poulin, president and ceo of the Corporation of the owners of bars, brasseries and taverns in Quebec, this registry is a step in the right direction.
“As a trader, one needs to be involved to ensure the health of the people. The registry, it is a measure easy. It shows that there is an interest to collaborate with public health ”
Renaud Poulin, president and ceo of the Corporation of the owners of bars, brasseries and taverns in Quebec
It also evokes the fear of the tenants of the bars of a possible reconfinement. “The best way that we can remain open, it is collaborating with the public health. The registry, it will in this sense.”
The privacy of the front
Mr. Beaulieu ensures that all aspects of protection and security of the information have been carefully planned and supervised according to the Law on the protection of personal information in Canada. The establishment owners do not have access to the data. In the case where a case of COVID-19 would be declared, the institution should communicate with Lanla order to have access to the data.
The vice-president of Lanla adds that the data are destroyed from their servers after a period of 30 days, in order to preserve the confidentiality of the information.
The issue of confidentiality was also very important for Mr. Poulin. “It was the irritating customers. Now, with the registry, all the fears are dispelled.”