A flaw blocked Spotify, TikTok, and Tinder on iPhone phones
Many users turned to social networks to explain that they could not open these popular applications on their iPad phones or tablets, and hours later Facebook acknowledged in a developer forum that the failure had its origin in its identification system.
A failure in Facebook's identification system blocked access to applications such as Spotify , Tinder, TikTok and Pinterest for iPhone users around the world for several hours on Friday, a problem that has now been fixed.
Many users turned to social networks to explain that they could not open these popular applications on their iPad phones or tablets, and hours later Facebook acknowledged in a developer forum that the failure had its origin in its identification system.
The Facebook identification system (such as Google or Apple ) allows Internet users to access applications using the credentials of the social network through the option “access with Facebook account”, common in many services downloaded from the Internet .
The DownDetector .com portal, specialized in crashes of digital systems, also registered a substantial increase in problems in accessing these platforms.
“Today, a code change triggered a series of crashes in some applications on iOS operating systems (used by Apple devices) that use the Facebook SDK . We quickly identified the problem and resolved it,” they indicated from Facebook in a statement.
As is usual in these cases, social networks were filled with frustration and complaints, such as that of the Internet user Aya, who regretted that, although her Spotify account is working again, she has lost all her playlists, songs marked with a “I like” and the followers have disappeared.
For her part, user Marianne Levitova wrote: “When I try to open Pinterest , the application freezes for a few seconds, then closes and takes me back to the home screen.”
Facebook , which also owns WhatsApp and Instagram , is being investigated along with other large technology firms such as Apple , Google and Amazon by both federal and state authorities in the United States for alleged monopolistic practices.