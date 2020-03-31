A former grocery store on the street in Yalta rebuilt with a number of violations
Reconstruction of a grocery store on Sadovaya, 26 takes place with violations. This was reported by the deputies of the Yalta city Council in electoral districts No. 5 and No. 6 albert Kurshutov and Alexander Turovsky, summarizing the scheduled departure at the specified address, informs a press-Department service.
During the follow-up meeting of the initiative group of citizens with deputies of Yalta city Council, representatives of the Department of architecture and urban planning, Department of municipal control and the Department of land and property relations of goradministratsii the decision was announced the results of the work on issues related to the reconstruction of the store, located on Sadovaya street,26.
Albert Kurshutov informed that in the organization of safe movement of pedestrians on the street after the first meeting, which was held on 19 March, the developer just moved the fence.
“The pavement is in poor condition. Residents and guests continue to walk on the roadway. You have not installed the canopy for the safe movement of pedestrians,” – said the representative of the government.
In addition, we found a deviation from the project object. In addition, staff of the Department of municipal control of the city Administration identified more than 24 square meters of illegally occupied municipal land.
“This construction is contrary to the Rules of beautification of Yalta regarding construction projects and construction sites, the developer does not fulfill any of the conditions of this document. On this issue will be drawn up by the Department of municipal control, – the Deputy declared. – We contact the state construction supervision indicating all violations for further action against the developer. Clearly the construction of this facility should be suspended.”
As for the crosswalk, the organization of public transport in the street Sadovaya,26, and damage to trees during construction works, as explained by Alexander Turovsky, sent appeals to the services and departments of the city.
About the situation, the assurances of the deputies informed the head of the city administration, who said that in relation to this object by the leadership of the city will take appropriate action to suspend the construction until correction of all violations.